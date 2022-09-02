ELKTON — Alex Mahmoud ran 25 yards for a touchdown with just under four minutes to play and Elkton was unable to answer, dropping a 14-7 Class 1A Special District 2 South six-man football game to the visiting Powers Cruisers Friday afternoon at Saladen Field.
The Elks, ranked No. 8 in the OSAAtoday preseason coaches poll, hit a big screen pass from Conner Anderson to Nathan Rausch which covered 40 yards on the next drive, but a Cruisers defender wrested the ball from Rausch and Powers recovered the fumble before running out the clock.
After a scoreless first half, Mahmoud opened the scoring with a 34-yard TD run in the third quarter and Jayce Shorb punched in the two-point conversion run to give No. 2-ranked Powers an 8-0 lead.
Elkton answered on the ensuing kickoff, which Rausch returned 70 yards to paydirt, and the conversion pass from Anderson to Jamal Lawton tied the game at 8-8.
"It was a great game," Elkton coach Jeremy Lockhart said. "The defenses were fantastic on both sides. We knew it would be a test, but if there ever was a good loss, this was a good loss."
Elkton (0-1) visits Triangle Lake in a nonleague game next Friday.
Powers;0;0;7;7;—;14
Elkton;0;0;7;0;—;7
Third Quarter
P — A. Mahmoud 34 run (J. Shorb run)
E — Rausch 70 kickoff return (Lawton pass from Anderson)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.