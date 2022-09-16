The Douglas Trojans earned a long overdue win Friday night, recovering a late fumble to secure a 26-22 Class 3A Special District 3 over Sutherlin in Winston and break an eight-game losing streak.
More importantly, the win keeps the Trojans in the hunt for one of the league's four automatic playoff berths.
"We needed this," Douglas coach Nick Garcia said. "This was the first time since I've been here that it felt like a real big football game."
Fans flocked to the Trojans' field cloaked in black for the "blackout" theme, and Douglas sent those fans home happy.
"It was a great atmosphere for a Friday night," Garcia said. "That was a big spark for us."
A 5-yard touchdown run by Branson Willis pushed the Trojans to a 26-22 lead with 4:13 remaining in the game, but Sutherlin quickly tried to regain the momentum as Ely Palm connected with Waylon McKnight on passes of 21 and 26 yards, moving the ball to the Trojans' 20.
Runs by Tauj Flora and Ty Terry pushed the Bulldogs to the Douglas 5, but a botched handoff between Palm and McKnight was recovered by the Trojans' Prestonn Wierichs with a little more than two minutes remaining.
Douglas was facing third-and-5 from its own 10 and in danger of having to kick the ball back to Sutherlin, but Branson busted off a 20-yard run, allowing the Trojans to run out the clock.
"We put the ball on the ground a couple of times, and that hurts," Sutherlin coach Josh Gary said. "They had good situational stops and made a few big plays.
"They made more plays than we did. The kids are playing hard, but there's only so much gas in the tank."
The teams traded scores in the first half, with Sutherlin taking an 8-0 lead on a 2-yard run by Ty Terry and a two-point conversion run by Riley Harris. Douglas pulled within 8-6 on a 4-yard run by Willis, but Sutherlin pushed its lead to 16-6 in the second quarter on a 15-yard scoring run by Harris.
Douglas mounted a 90-yard drive, capped by a 5-yard TD pass from Luke Robbins to Willis, and the conversion run by Willis cut Sutherlin's lead to 16-14 at halftime.
Sutherlin's defense extended its lead to 22-14 when Maddox Griggs recovered a Douglas fumble in the end zone, but the Trojans' Alex Metianu returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards to the end zone, pulling Douglas within 22-20.
"Metianu can find some seams, and his speed is over-the-top," Garcia said.
The Douglas coach also noted the spark provided by senior linebacker Sage Baker, who entered the game in the second half and help set the tone for the Trojans' comeback.
"In the second half, we kind of found a different gear," Garcia said. "Sage came in in the second half and his spark really fired everybody up. That's something we haven't seen or had in a while."
The win was the first in league play since a 54-42 victory over St. Mary's on April 2, 2021, during the truncated COVID-19 spring season. Douglas played an independent schedule in the fall of 2021, losing all six of its games.
Sutherlin, which fell to 0-3 in SD3, is scheduled to host Brookings-Harbor next Friday, while Douglas travels to Phoenix.
Sutherlin;8;8;6;0;—;22
Douglas;6;8;6;6;—;26
S — Terry 2 run (Harris run)
D — Willis 4 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
S — Harris 15 run (McKnight run)
D — Willis 5 pass from Robbins (Willis run)
Third Quarter
S — Griggs fumble recovery in end zone (run failed)
D — Metianu 95 kickoff return (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
D — Willis 5 run (run failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.