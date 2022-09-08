TRI CITY — The football season for the South Umpqua Lancers is off to a rather lopsided start.
The third-ranked Lancers scored 41 second-quarter points in a 61-6 Special District 3 victory over rival Douglas Friday night at Kent Wigle Stadium.
Junior Jacob Logan ran for 93 yards and four touchdowns for South Umpqua, which has outscored its first two opponents by a combined 111-12.
South Umpqua (2-0) limited the Trojans (0-2) to just 33 yards of total offense, including minus-25 yards rushing.
"Our defense was outstanding tonight," Lancers head coach Steve Stebbins said. "We were in the backfield a lot."
Logan scored both South Umpqua touchdowns in the first quarter on runs of 6 and 1 yards and added TD runs of 21 and 9 yards in the second quarter.
Jace Johnson threw a pair of TD passes to Kacey Benefiel in the second quarter, Aden Williams intercepted a Luke Robbins pass and returned it 33 yards for a score, and Drew Camp had an 8-yard touchdown run as the Lancers opened up a 55-0 lead by halftime.
The entire second half was played with a running clock.
Johnson tacked on a 16-yard TD run in the third quarter. Douglas got on the board early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard Robbins touchdown run.
It was the first varsity start at quarterback for Robbins, a sophomore filling in for injured starter John Ausdemore.
"It was an eye-opener for sure. He got thrown to the wolves a little bit," Douglas coach Nick Garcia said of Robbins. "He learns well and is picking things up. It's just a matter of putting it all together."
The Trojans have had arguably the toughest start to the season in all of Class 3A, having dropped their season opener to No. 2-ranked Cascade Christian, 53-6.
"Our season starts now," Garcia said. "If we're going to make a run (at a playoff spot), it has to be this middle part of the season. We've gotta reel in everything we can to win every week."
Despite the score, Douglas' defense did give the Lancers to things to work out.
"We rushed them out of their plays like we were wanting to," Garcia said. "We were able to disrupt a little bit, but when you have that athletic of a quarterback, if you don't do things correctly he's going to find a way to hurt you."
Johnson completed 12 of 15 passes for 145 yards, with Isaac Real catching five balls for 95 yards.
Stebbins saw some bright spots in the Trojans' game plan, as well.
"They caused us some problems," Stebbins said. "They're going to be OK."
Special District 3 figures to be the strongest of the five 3A districts, and it could take until midway into the season for the Lancers to know where they stand.
"I'm starting to wonder about our league," Stebbins said of SD3, which saw No. 2 Cascade Christian beat Sutherlin 54-6, St. Mary's drop North Valley 35-14 and Coquille thump Phoenix 48-0.
"It's going to be until probably Week 5 until we find out what's going on," Stebbins said.
For Douglas, facing two of the top teams in the state to open the season could prove to be a good thing regardless of the final scores.
"I would rather get them out of the way right now so that now we can get on a roll," Garcia said. "Hopefully now we can start building some momentum. Starting Monday, we can build from this."
That rebuild could start as soon as next Friday night, when the Trojans host winless Sutherlin at 7 p.m.
The Lancers will play their third consecutive home game when they host the Lakeview Honkers at Kent Wigle Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
Douglas;0;0;0;6;—;6
S. Umpqua;14;41;6;0;—;61
First Quarter
SU — J. Logan 6 run (pass failed)
SU — J. Logan 1 run (Real pass from J. Johnson)
Second Quarter
SU — J. Logan 21 run (M. Johnson kick)
SU — Benefiel 13 pass from J. Johnson (M. Johnson kick)
SU — Williams 33 interception return (kick failed)
SU — Benefiel 16 pass from J. Johnson (M. Johnson kick)
SU — J. Logan 9 run (M. Johnson kick)
SU — Camp 8 run (M. Johnson kick)
Third Quarter
SU — J. Johnson 16 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
D — Robbins 1 run (pass failed)
