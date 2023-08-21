Gene Forman devoted his life to the development of young athletes in south Douglas County. Not just on the football field, but far beyond.
Forman died Sunday at his Dallas, Oregon-area home at the age of 79. The impact he left on his athletes and former coaches in Douglas County will remain timeless.
"He was a role model for those that needed it and a friend for those who needed it as well," said Todd Shirley, who played under Forman at Riddle High School and is currentlly the running backs coach at George Fox University in Newberg. "He became my father figure in high school and after. The closest thing to a dad I ever had."
Forman had a standout collegiate career as an offensive lineman at Linfield College in the late 1960s and even drew interest from scouts in the National Football League before a car accident in 1967 left Forman paralyzed from the legs down.
His playing days over, Forman rolled into coaching, where he took over the Riddle football program in 1974.
"Gene, he was special," longtime Roseburg head coach Thurman Bell said of his coaching contemporary. "He knew the game. He didn't miss a clinic. He was just a real student of the game and he loved Xs and Os.
"He knew what he was talking about."
Bell and then-South Umpqua coach Kent Wigle started three years before Forman took over at Riddle, and the trio became fast friends.
"I had heard that there was the nicest young man from Linfield who would like to get to know me," Wigle said of his first meeting with Forman. "I got to know him right away. We fished a bunch. He was just a really close friend."
Forman compiled a 190-139 coaching win-loss record between Riddle and Days Creek. He helped Riddle to the Class A state title game in 1981 and guided Days Creek to the Class A eight-man state championship game in 1996.
Paul Zenchenko was a member of that 1981 Riddle team, a lineman selected to the Oregon East-West Shrine Game in which Forman helped coach along with Wigle.
Zenchenko's first recollection of Forman was watching a youth baseball practice as a fourth grader.
"He pulled up and said, 'Do you want to play?'" Zenchenko recalled, telling Forman he did. "Then go get your mitt!
"Everyone, you just couldn't wait to get into high school and play for Gene. He couldn't show us, but his communication skills were unbelievable."
Sutherlin school district superintendent Terry Prestianni played for Riddle from 1981-85, and saw the balance Forman used when dealing with one player to another.
"He knew when to be tough, and he knew when it wasn't necessary," Prestianni said. "There were kids in the school that he was able to reach that maybe other people couldn't reach."
"He was a role model for those that needed it and a friend for those who needed it as well," added Shirley, who went on to coach high school football at Powers and Cove high schools before landing at George Fox. "I coached with him when we ended Powers' 43-game winning streak (in the early 1990s), then went to Powers and coached against him."
Eli Wolfe was a standout football player at Camas Valley in the early 1990s. While he never faced Forman as a player, Wolfe coached against the veteran and offered Forman the opportunity to help the Hornets in 2013, on the heels of Camas Valley's back-to-back Class 1A eight-man football state championships.
"I called out to Gene to see if he would be interested in helping out, but if it was too hot, too rainy, too cold, don't worry about showing up," Wolfe recalled. "I don't think there was a day that I beat him to practice. He was like 'If I'm in, I'm in.'"
Wolfe recalled a particular event which was greeted by heavy rain, and Forman couldn't have been happier.
"I remember one day he looked like a drenched rat," Wolfe said. "There was standing water in his wheelchair. Chad Bachmeier, Pete Dancer and I were feeling sorry for him, and he was smiling from ear-to-ear. He just had an old-school mentality.
"I just hope I can have the impact on people like he did. I hated to lose, but it was always a little easier to lose to coach Forman," Wolfe added. "Every time I think of him it puts a smile on my face. He is someone to aspire to."
