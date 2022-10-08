CAMAS VALLEY — The No. 2-ranked Lost River Raiders dominated the No. 10 Camas Valley Hornets in a Class 1A Special District 1 South eight-man football game on Friday, taking a 42-point halftime lead en route to a 54-0 victory.
Connor Dunlea passed for 129 yards and two touchdowns and carried the ball nine times for 90 yards and two TDs for Lost River (5-1, 2-0 SD1 South). Grady Dunlea caught four passes for 122 yards and three scores.
The Raiders outgained the Hornets, 481-66. Seth Lamell was the top rusher for C.V. (2-3, 1-1) with 22 yards on five carries and Riley Wolfe caught two passes for 28 yards.
Camas Valley hosts Prospect Oct. 15.
Lost River;20;22;6;6;—;54
C. Valley;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
LR — C. Dunlea 8 run (run failed)
LR — G. Dunlea 54 pass from McAuliffe (pass failed)
LR — C. Dunlea 61 run (O'Brien pass from C. Dunlea)
Second Quarter
LR — G. Dunlea 50 pass from C. Dunlea (run failed)
LR — Safety, Wilson tackled in end zone
LR — G. Dunlea 9 pass from C. Dunlea (G. Dunlea pass from C. Dunlea)
LR — G. Dunlea 3 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
LR — C. Dunlea 43 pass from Hartman (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
LR — Hartman 37 run (kick blocked)
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
