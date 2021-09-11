CAMAS VALLEY — Connor Dunlea and Hayden Duren each scored two touchdowns as Lost River handed Camas Valley a 34-0 loss on Friday in a nonleague eight-man football game.
Chase McAuliffe passed for two TDs and ran for another for the Raiders (1-1), who led 20-0 at halftime.
"We just couldn't put the ball in the end zone," Camas Valley coach Keri Ewing said. "We'd get close, then make a mistake. Still, we showed a lot of improvement in this game. We had some good stops (defensively)."
Senior quarterback Jared Standley was the top rusher for the 10th-ranked Hornets (0-2) with 99 yards rushing on 16 carries. Sophomore James Standley made three receptions for 24 yards. The Raiders outgained C.V., 309-260, but the Hornets ran 16 more offensive plays.
Ewing singled out sophomore lineman Kaden Thompson for a good game.
Camas Valley's home game with Mohawk next Friday has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Mustangs' program.
Lost River;6;14;14;0;—;34
C. Valley;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
LR — McAuliffe 9 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
LR — C. Dunlea 3 run (run failed)
LR — Duren 23 pass from McAuliffe (McAuliffe run)
Third Quarter
LR — Duren 31 pass from McAuliffe (pass failed)
LR — C. Dunlea 50 run (run failed)
