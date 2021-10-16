DRAIN — Alex Mahmoud ran for two touchdowns and caught two TD passes as Powers remained unbeaten on the season with a 38-27 win over North Douglas on Saturday night in a Special District 3 six-man football game.
Palu Rayon-Wilder rushed for 154 yards on 19 carries, including scoring runs of 70 and 6 yards, for the Warriors (5-2, 5-2). He also returned a kickoff 86 yards for a TD in the third period. Ray Gerrard added 87 yards on 12 attempts, highlighted by a 12-yard TD in the second quarter.
Rene Sears ran for two scores and passed for two TDs for Powers (7-0, 7-0).
"We made way too many mistakes," North Douglas coach JJ Mast said. "Powers is a good team, we couldn't finish tackles and give them some credit. They did enough to win and we've got to play cleaner in big games."
The Warriors will play a crossover playoff opponent to be determined next weekend.
Powers;13;0;18;7;—;38
N. Douglas;0;14;13;0;—;27
First Quarter
P — Sears 23 run (pass failed)
P — Mahmoud 64 pass from Sears (Mahmoud run)
Second Quarter
ND — Gerrard 12 run (Rabuck pass from Reigard)
ND — Rayon-Wilder 70 run (Reed pass from Reigard)
Third Quarter
P — Mahmoud 34 run (pass failed)
P — Mahmoud 65 run (run failed)
ND — Rayon-Wilder 6 run (Gerrard pass from Reigard)
P — Sears 9 run (run failed)
ND — Rayon-Wilder 86 kickoff return (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
P — Mahmoud 23 pass from Sears (Mahmoud pass from Sears)
