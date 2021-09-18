BEAVERTON — A pair of 100-yard rushing games for the Roseburg High football team powered the Indians to a 34-12 nonconference win over the Southridge Skyhawks on a blustery Friday night.
Roseburg’s backfield of Colton Marsters and Cayden Eckel combined for 289 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns as the Tribe (3-0) kept its undefeated record intact.
The Indians have won three straight games to start the season for the first time since 2013, when the team opened the year 5-0.
Marsters, a senior quarterback, accounted for Roseburg’s first four touchdowns. He scored in the first quarter on a 59-yard rush to cap a three-play, 70-yard drive.
He added another rushing TD in the second quarter from 14 yards out and later connected with Landyn Dupper for a 60-yard score to give Roseburg a 20-6 lead at halftime.
Marsters added his final touchdown midway through the third quarter on a 45-yard run. The signal-caller finished with a season-high 177 yards rushing. He also added 139 passing yards and his first passing TD of the season.
Southridge (0-3) cut a three-score deficit down to 26-12 on the first play of the fourth quarter. Senior quarterback JC Klee found Nathan Aviles for a 35-yard touchdown, their second connection of the evening.
Roseburg responded with a six-play, 69-yard drive that was capped by a 28-yard touchdown for Eckel that sealed the victory. The sophomore tallied 112 yards on the ground for his third consecutive game over 100 yards.
Roseburg will play its first true home game against McMinnville next Friday. The contest is slated to kick off at 7 p.m.
Roseburg;6;14;6;8;—;34
Southridge;0;6;0;6;—;12
First Quarter
R — Marsters 59 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
S — Aviles 18 pass from Klee (Kick failed)
R — Marsters 14 run (kick failed)
R — Dupper 60 pass from Marsters (Tatone pass from Marsters)
Third Quarter
R — Marsters 45 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
S — Aviles 35 pass from Klee (kick failed)
R — Eckel 28 run (Marsters run)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.