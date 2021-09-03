SUTHERLIN — When Thomas Mentes was called on to fill the hole left by all-state running back/linebacker Josh Davis, he knew those would be big shoes to fill.
It turns out those cleats seem to fit pretty well.
Mentes ran for three touchdowns and was a constant disruption on defense, helping the Sutherlin Bulldogs to a 46-6 season-opening win over Phoenix on Friday night.
"I trained a lot in the offseason trying to get stronger," Mentes said in preparation for his new role this fall. "It was a big spot to fill losing Josh. He was a freak of nature. It was just the training and conditioning we do."
Mentes had a 21-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and added third quarter TD runs of 5 and 2 yards, the last of which instigated a running clock for the remainder of the game with 5:23 to play in the third quarter.
"He's a man," Bulldogs head coach Josh Gary said. "He runs very hard, just does a great job."
Running back Adan Diaz also had a big night for Sutherlin. In the second quarter, Diaz had a 5-yard touchdown run and he returned the opening kickoff off the second half 100 yards for another score.
When Phoenix answered Sutherlin's first score with a 78-yard scoring run by Will Greenwood, it appeared the Pirates were ready to trade punches with the Bulldogs. But Sutherlin's defense would give up very few positive plays after that.
Mentes, Maddox Griggs and Trent Olsen were a constant disruption in Phoenix's offensive backfield, getting quarterback sacks, chasing down running backs and batting down pass attempts.
Ely Palm and Waylon McKnight, who came into the season competing for the starting quarterback position, worked well together with Palm pulling the trigger. Palm hit McKnight on a 15-yard hook route down the right sideline which McKnight, shedding tacklers, turned into a 40-yard touchdown. The duo also had a 32-yard connection in the second quarter to help set up Diaz's touchdown run.
"We completed three out of four passes, and that's about what we want to do," Gary said of his run-dominant offensive style.
Riley Harris may have had the play of the night for the Bulldogs, going straight up the middle of the Pirates defense and rescuing a potential fumble from behind his back on a 31-yard scoring run in the second quarter.
While both schools were able to get their football season started on time, it was hardly according to plan. The game was moved from Phoenix to Sutherlin due to poor air quality, and the Pirates were unable to practice outside the week leading up to the game.
"It was just one thing after another, and the kids battled," Gary said. "I feel for the kids at Phoenix. They didn't get to practice outside all week, and that's not fair. They're going to get better."
Mentes said with the winter/spring season still fresh in the Sutherlin players' memory, the Bulldogs got off to a good start with their fall preparation.
"Spring was rough," Mentes said. "This time it was nice to come out strong and know what we're doing. We had a lot of young guys in spring who were on varsity and now they know what they're doing."
The Bulldogs are scheduled to host longtime rival Oakland next Friday.
Sutherlin;20;8;18;0;—;46
Phoenix;6;0;0;0;—;6
First Quarter
S — Mentes 21 run (pass failed)
P — Greenwood 78 run (run failed)
S — Harris 31 run (Harris run)
S — McKnight 40 pass from Palm (run failed)
Second Quarter
S — A. Diaz 5 run (Mentes run)
Third Quarter
S — A. Diaz 98 kickoff return (run failed)
S — Mentes 5 run (run failed)
S — Mentes 2 run (pass failed)
