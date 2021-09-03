GLENDALE — The Mohawk Mustangs defeated the Glendale Pirates 40-32 on Thursday at Leckel Field in a season-opening eight-man football game.
Carson Knott, Elijah Wytcherley and Eban Hoolahan scored touchdowns for the Pirates. Wytcherley had a 90-yard TD run.
A complete scoring summary wasn't available.
Glendale is scheduled to host Hosanna/Triad next Friday.
