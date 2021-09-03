MONROE — The Reedsport football team opened its 2021 fall season on Thursday with a 26-8 nonleague loss to Monroe.
Brody Ballard and Trent Bateman each scored two touchdowns for the Dragons, who were ranked No. 4 in the OSAA Class 2A preseason coaches poll.
Kennean Noggle scored the lone TD for Reedsport with a 17-yard run in the second quarter. Aaron Solomon was the top rusher for the Brave with 89 yards on eight carries.
Noggle, a linebacker, led the defense with 10 tackles and three quarterback sacks. Coach Bill Shaw said safety Kyren Johnson, who had an interception, and noseguard Jose Martinez had strong defensive games.
The Dragons held a 255-209 edge in total offense.
"It was a vastly improved performance from last spring," said Shaw, referring to a 41-0 loss to Monroe. "I wish we would've put more points on the board, we had some opportunities. We did some crazy things that shot ourselves in the foot, but those are some good lessons we can fix."
Reedsport will travel to Amity next Friday.
Reedsport;0;8;0;0;—;8
Monroe;6;8;6;6—;26
First Quarter
M — Ballard 6 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
M — Bateman 14 pass from Ballard (Ballard run)
R — Noggle 17 run (Foster run)
Third Quarter
M — Ballard 1 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
M — Bateman 26 pass from Ballard (run failed)
