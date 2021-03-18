MONROE — The Oakland football team did some good things against Monroe on Thursday night, but the Oakers weren't able to finish the game.
The Dragons fell behind in the third quarter, but scored the final three touchdowns and defeated Oakland, 35-22.
"I think we ran out of steam and Monroe took over in the fourth quarter," Oakers coach Ben Lane said.
Oakland (1-1) got a 14-yard touchdown run from Corbin Picknell and Vicente Alcantar caught a two-point conversion pass from Cole Collins to take a 22-13 advantage in the third quarter. But Monroe (3-0) scored two TDs later in the period and added one in the fourth to take the victory.
The Oakers had a scoring pass to Baker Brooksby called back by a penalty and a long run by Picknell nullified by an infraction.
Picknell finished with 160 yards rushing on 19 carries. Brooksby contributed 134 yards rushing on 13 attempts and Alcantar made three receptions for 86 yards. Kaleb Oliver and Ross Graves had TD runs.
Brooksby, a linebacker, led the defense with eight tackles and Picknell had an interception.
The Oakers are scheduled to host Creswell on March 26.
Oakland;6;0;16;0;—;22
Monroe;13;0;15;6;—35
First Quarter
O — Oliver 13 run (pass failed)
M — Touchdown
M — Touchdown
Third Quarter
O — Graves 1 run (Brooksby run)
O — Picknell 14 run (Alcantar pass from Collins)
M — Touchdown
M — Touchdown
Fourth Quarter
M — Touchdown
