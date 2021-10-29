MYRTLE POINT — The Myrtle Point Bobcats pulled away from the Camas Valley Hornets in the second half, outscoring them 26-0 en route to a 54-14 win on Thursday in a Special District 1 Central eight-man football game.
Logan Backman passed for 242 yards and six touchdowns for Myrtle Point (8-2, 3-0 SD1C) in the regular season finale. Billy Reynolds rushed for a game-high 101 yards on 10 carries and Andreas Villanueva caught three passes for 112 yards and three TDs.
The Bobcats held a 461-374 edge in total offense.
Jared Standley completed 15 of 29 passes for 175 yards and one TD and led the Hornets (2-6, 1-2) with 85 yards rushing. Kenny Wilson made six receptions for 110 yards. James Standley had a 4-yard scoring run and Riley Wolfe caught a 2-yard TD pass from Jared Standley in the second quarter.
Defensively, Kaden Thompson led C.V. with 12 tackles and James Standley was in on nine stops. Camas Valley only dressed 13 kids for the contest.
"We were undermanned, but Myrtle Point is very athletic," Camas Valley coach Keri Ewing said. "We let it get away from us in the second half."
The Hornets, who were No. 13 in the Class 1A power rankings late Friday night, are hoping to receive an at-large berth for the state playoffs.
C. Valley;0;14;0;0;—;14
M. Point;8;20;14;12;—;54
First Quarter
MP — Blanton 30 pass from Backman (Reynolds run)
Second Quarter
CV — Jam. Standley 4 run (pass failed)
MP — Villanueva 6 pass from Backman (Reynolds run)
MP — Villanueva 30 pass from Backman (pass failed)
MP — Backman 35 run (run failed)
CV — Ril. Wolfe 2 pass from Jar. Standley (pass failed)
Third Quarter
MP — Koser 54 pass from Backman (Blanton pass from Backman)
MP — Warner 44 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
MP — Villanueva 76 pass from Backman (run failed)
MP — Detzler 12 pass from Backman (pass failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.