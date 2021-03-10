The Roseburg High School football team was shut out last week. No, not on the scoreboard, but shut out of the stadium.
A positive case of COVID-19 at the school forced the program to pause all team activities on the eve of its first game week and cancel the first scheduled contest of the six-game 2021 season.
“I think that (the players) were hopeful to play that game, but they knew after three other shutdowns that anything was possible at that point,” Roseburg’s fifth-year head coach Dave Heuberger said. “I think they were guarded with their excitement of getting to play in that game, but obviously there were some disappointed kids.”
Now back on track to get their season started on Friday at home against South Medford (0-1), Heuberger says his roster seems to be approaching with cautious optimism.
“I know they’re excited. I know they’re a little bit nervous, which is common with a first game,” Heuberger said. “You multiply that with not being able to be with them for seven days. You know, I think they’re a little antsy. I think the coaches are a little antsy.”
It’s understandable that the team would be geared up to step on the field under the Friday night lights. They’ve been expecting this moment since the 2019 season ended on Nov. 1 with a 42-15 loss against Canby.
Roseburg is looking to turn the page on that 2-7 season and it will do so with a number of new faces.
“When we kick off on Friday night at 7 p.m., there’s going to be one kid playing that’s played in a varsity game,” Heuberger said.
Roseburg lists just two seniors on this year’s roster, Aleric Kaul and Dylan Johnson.
Kaul is the more experienced of the two. As a junior he carried the ball nine times for 79 yards and a touchdown, but spent a majority of his time at linebacker, where he was an all-conference honorable mention selection.
“(We’ll) look for him to maybe be a little bit of a calming source for some of our juniors and obviously we’re going to lean on him quite a bit for his leadership capabilities,” Heuberger said.
Johnson was a junior varsity player in 2019 and Heuberger says they like his abilities, but they need to find him a home on the field.
Juniors Carson Six and Landyn Dupper saw the field as sophomores. Six returns with the most receiving yards from last season (23 receptions, 398 yards, 4 TDs).
Hueberger and his staff will look to a number of other juniors to help fill in the gaps left after last year’s large senior class graduated. Players like Logan Klopfenstein, Dawson Gillespie, Garrett Schulze and Braydon Steinacher were mentioned by Heuberger as likely two-way players that will see plenty of action in the first game.
“We’re excited about that youth coming up. There’s a lot of speed in that. A lot of versatile players … that can help make up for some of the areas that we might be lacking in.”
Roseburg still has many starting jobs up for grabs as the team heads into its final moments before Friday’s kickoff.
The quarterback position has featured a three-way competition between juniors Dominic Tatone and Six and sophomore Evan Corbin. Tatone mostly led the JV team last season, while Corbin started with the freshmen.
Heuberger admits that things could look a little bit sloppy come Friday night against South Medford, with the lack of practice time, but he had a simple message for his guys.
“Our goal is always to win, but the number one thing we told the guys was we want to see them flying around.”
Fans will not be allowed to attend, but can follow a broadcast of the game on sports radio station The Score 92.3 FM/1490 AM or watch a live video broadcast of the contest on 541radio.com.
