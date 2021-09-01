The News-Review’s annual prep football special edition will be returning on Thursday, Sept. 9, following a one-year hiatus.
The 2020 fall prep football season was moved back to the winter/spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 tab will include stories and photos on Douglas County’s 14 high school football teams — Roseburg, Douglas, South Umpqua, Sutherlin, Oakland, Glide, Reedsport, Days Creek, Camas Valley, Yoncalla, North Douglas, Elkton, Riddle and Glendale.
Team schedules will also be included in the edition.
Four Class 1A schools are playing six-man football this season because of low numbers: Elkton, Riddle, North Douglas and Yoncalla. Days Creek, Camas Valley and Glendale are in eight-man.
Douglas, a 3A school, and Glide, a 2A team, will face each other Friday in Glide in a nine-man contest. Both had small turnouts.
In other tentative season openers Friday: Roseburg hosts Summit, Sutherlin hosts Phoenix, South Umpqua travels to Springfield, Oakland visits Coquille, North Douglas hosts Elkton and Yoncalla visits North Lake. Thursday, Reedsport travels to Monroe.
There are three Saturday games: Camas Valley vs. Adrian at Crook County High School in Prineville, Days Creek vs. Elgin at Dufur High School and Riddle at Gilchrist.
