PRINEVILLE — The Adrian Antelopes humbled the Camas Valley Hornets on the football field Saturday.
Conley Martin ran for four touchdowns as Adrian rolled to a 46-8 victory at Crook County High School in the season opener for both eight-man teams. The contest was stopped midway through the third quarter due to poor air quality.
The Antelopes were ranked No. 1 in the OSAA preseason Class 1A coaches poll, while the Hornets were No. 6.
"They're really good. They have eight seniors and are very disciplined," Camas Valley coach Keri Ewing said. "This was a learning day for us. We're young, but I think we'll bounce back."
Adrian, which won the state championship in 2019, scored four touchdowns and added a safety in the first quarter.
Sophomore James Standley was the top rusher for Camas Valley with 67 yards on seven carries, including a 33-yard TD run in the third period. Senior quarterback Jared Standley completed 6 of 12 passes for 112 yards.
Senior linebacker River Wolfe made six tackles for the defense.
The Hornets are scheduled to host No. 5 Lost River on Friday.
C. Valley;0;0;8;—;8
Adrian;32;14;0;—;46
First Quarter
A — J. Martin 48 run (No. 10 run)
A — C. Martin 44 run (No. 5 pass from C. Martin)
A — C. Martin 2 run (C. Martin run)
A — C. Martin 32 run (run failed)
A — Safety, Jam. Standley tackled in end zone
Second Quarter
A — No. 10 10 pass from Bateman (C. Martin run)
A — C. Martin 33 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
CV — Jam. Standley 33 run (Jar. Standley run)
