The top-ranked Challengers cashed in on four South Umpqua turnovers and rolled to a 35-6 victory Friday night, clinching the Class 3A Special District 3 title at Lithia and Driveway Field.
Cascade Christian finished the season 9-0 overall, while the Lancers fell to 8-1.
Kameron Rague ran for two touchdowns and Keith Reed tossed a pair of touchdown passes for the Challengers, who avenged a 28-26 loss to South Umpqua in last season's Far West League title game.
South Umpqua got on the board midway through the first quarter, capping a six-minute drive with an eight-yard touchdown pass from Jace Johnson to Isaac Real.
After getting the early lead, the mistakes began to mount for the Lancers.
Cascade Christian scored 35 unanswered points as South Umpqua threw three interceptions, lost a fumble and failed to convert on a pair of fourth-down attempts. The Challengers saw immediate dividends on Johnson's third interception, a pass into the left flat which defensive tackle Liam Benade snared out of the air and returned 45 yards to the end zone for the game's final touchdown.
Both teams now wait to see how the final Oregon School Activities Association rankings fall. Those rankings freeze Saturday night, and the 16-team Class 3A state playoff bracket is expected to be released Sunday.
This story will be updated.
South Umpqua;6;0;0;0;—;6
Cascade Christian;14;7;14;0;—;35
First Quarter
SU — Real 8 pass from J. Johnson (conversion failed)
CC — Maurer 50 pass from Reed (Hoffman kick)
CC — Rague 25 run (Hoffman kick)
Second Quarter
CC — Sample 27 pass from Reed (Hoffman kick)
Third Quarter
CC — Rague 1 run (Hoffman kick)
CC — Benade 45 interception return (Hoffman kick)
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
