MERRILL — Top-ranked Lost River pulled away from No. 6 Camas Valley with three touchdowns in the third quarter and finished with a 58-24 victory in a Class 1A eight-man Special District 1 football game on Friday night.
Connor Dunlea scored four touchdown, including a 70-yard punt return, for the Raiders (3-0, 1-0 SD1). Kayden Hartman ran for three scores.
Owen Koegler caught touchdown passes of 20 and 37 yards from Riley Wolfe for the Hornets (1-1, 0-1), who trailed 32-8 at halftime. Seth Lamell had a 9-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Wolfe was 9 of 14 passing for 113 yards. Koegler made three receptions for 77 yards and Lamell led C.V. in rushing with 35 yards on three carries.
Wolfe made 12 tackles and a sack for the defense, while John DeRoss had 12 tackles, a sack and fumble recovery.
"Lost River is a good team. They just beat us up front," C.V. coach Keri Ewing said. "They killed us running the ball inside. Our offense couldn't finish drives."
Camas Valley is scheduled to host Bonanza next Saturday.
C. Valley;0;8;0;16;—;24
L. River;16;16;19;7;—;58
First Quarter
LR — Hartman 7 run (C. Dunlea run)
LR — C. Dunlea 7 run (O'Brien pass from McAuliffe)
Second Quarter
LR — C. Dunlea 33 run (O'Brien pass from McAuliffe)
CV — Koegler 20 pass from Wolfe (Standley run)
LR — Hartman 1 run (C. Dunlea run)
Third Quarter
LR — C. Dunlea 51 run (run failed)
LR — Hartman 9 run (Venegas kick)
LR — C. Dunlea 70 punt return (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
CV — Lamell 9 run (Sexton pass from Wolfe)
CV — Koegler 37 pass from Wolfe (DeRoss pass from Standley)
LR — Hartman 20 run (Venegas kick)
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
