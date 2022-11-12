SUTHERLIN — The Umatilla Vikings threw the first punch. Late in the first quarter, No. 1-seeded Oakland started swinging back.
After giving up an early touchdown, Oakland scored 20 second-quarter points and rolled to a 32-14 victory over the No. 6 Vikings in the quarterfinal round of the Class 2A nine-man football state playoffs Saturday at Sutherlin High School.
Cade Olds ran for 202 yards and five touchdowns to send the Oakers (10-1) to the semifinals, where they will face No. 4 seed Heppner, an 8-6 quarterfinal winner over Regis. No. 3 Colton will face No. 7 Weston-McEwen in the other semifinal.
Both games are likely to be played at neutral sites Saturday, although the locations are not expected to be known until Sunday.
Umatilla (8-3) took the opening kickoff and pushed Oakland's defense whichever way it chose, driving 95 yards in seven plays with quarterback Kaden Salamanca scoring on a 20-yard touchdown run with less than four minutes into the game.
Oakland fumbled the ball away on its opening possession, but after that the Oakers' defense stiffened.
"We got stuck behind a lot of blockers and we weren't ready for that," Oakland linebacker Gabe Williamson said. "We stopped blitzing and started to sit back and read more.
"When we got the momentum and when we got rolling, it was hard to stop."
The Oakers opened the second quarter with a spark set up by punter Cole Collins, whose bold call to run a fake punt on the final play of the first quarter kept Oakland's drive alive.
With a fresh set of downs, Oakland got a nine-yard run from Williamson and a 22-yard run from Jacob Chenoweth before Olds found a seam on the right side of the Umatilla defense, got to the sideline and went 57 yards to even the score at 6-6. Chenoweth punched in the two-point conversion to give the Oakers the lead for good.
"That was a big call (by Collins)," Oakers head coach Ben Lane said.
"We made a couple of slight adjustments and the kids stepped up," Oakland defensive coordinator David Henry said. "(We) came out and got punched and started swinging back."
In the second quarter, Oakland found a better plan of attack on offense and defensively took advantage of several fourth-down miscues by the Vikings, including three bad punt snaps which set the Oakers offense up deep in Umatilla territory.
"We weren't prepared for them to get the momentum back," Umatilla coach Kyle Sipe said.
Olds added scoring runs of 15 and 3 yards in the second quarter to give Oakland a 20-6 lead by halftime.
The message at halftime in the Oakland locker room? Finish.
"They had some big guys, but our kids are relentless," Lane said.
Williamson had a big fourth-down interception of a Salamanca pass to end a lengthy Umatilla drive, and a botched fourth-quarter punt snap by Umatilla set Oakland up at the Vikings' 9-yard line, where Olds scored on Oakland's first play to make it 26-6 Oakers.
On another fourth-down play for Umatilla in the fourth quarter, Brayden Webb intercepted a Salamanca pass to give Oakland the ball at the Vikings' 28. Three plays later, Olds found the end zone again to push the Oakers' lead to 32-6.
"We had to remember we were up at halftime at Weston-McEwen (a 24-16 loss) and last year we led Bandon at halftime (a 16-12 first-round playoff loss)," Olds said. "We had to be reminded that this was nowhere near over. We had to just keep going and doing our jobs."
Umatilla;6;0;0;8;—;14
Oakland;0;20;0;12;—;32
First Quarter
Y — Salamanca 15 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
O — Olds 57 run (Chenoweth run)
O — Olds 15 run (run failed)
O — Olds 3 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
O — Olds 9 run (run failed)
O — Olds 13 run (run failed)
U — Zamudio 3 run (Ochoa pass from Salamanca)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.