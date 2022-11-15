Class 6A Semifinals Friday’s GamesChampionship Bracket Central Catholic (10-1) vs. West Linn (10-1), Pioneer Stadium, Oregon City, 7 p.m. Tualatin (9-2) vs. Sheldon (11-0), McNary H.S., Keizer, 7 p.m. Columbia Cup Bracket North Salem (7-4) vs. Liberty (7-4), Wilsonville H.S., 7 p.m. Lakeridge (5-6) vs. Westview (6-5), Hillsboro Stadium, 7 p.m. Class 5A Semifinals Friday’s Games Thurston (9-2) vs. Summit (10-1), Willamette University, Salem, 7 p.m. Bend (10-1) vs. Wilsonville (9-2), Barlow H.S., Gresham, 7 p.m. Class 4A Semifinals Saturday’s Games Scappoose (9-2) vs. Estacada (10-1), Hillsboro Stadium, 5:30 p.m. Tillamook (9-2) vs. La Grande (9-2), Barlow H.S., Gresham, 5 p.m. Class 3A Semifinals Saturday’s Games Banks (11-0) vs. Kennedy (11-0), Hillsboro Stadium, 11 a.m. Dayton (9-2) vs. Cascade Christian (11-0), Cottage Grove H.S., 1 p.m. Class 2A Semifinals Saturday’s Games Heppner (9-2) vs. Oakland (10-1), Hillsboro Stadium, 2:15 p.m. Weston-McEwen/Griswold (8-2) vs. Colton (10-1), Barlow H.S., 1 p.m. Class 1A 8-Man Semifinals Saturday’s Games Myrtle Point (7-3) vs. St. Paul (9-0), Cottage Grove H.S., 4:30 p.m. Lost River (9-1) vs. Powder Valley (10-0), Caldera H.S., Bend, 4:30 p.m. Class 1A 6-Man Championship Saturday’s Game Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler (9-1) vs. Triangle Lake (10-0), Caldera H.S., 1 p.m.
Fourth-seeded Heppner and No. 1 Oakland, two league champions, will square off in a semifinal game of the OSAA Class 2A nine-man football playoffs on Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 2:15 p.m. That game is part of a tripleheader there, with No. 4 Banks (11-0) and No. 1 Kennedy (11-0) meeting in a 3A semifinal at 11 a.m. and No. 8 Scappoose (9-2) and No. 5 Estacada (10-1) playing a 4A semifinal at 5:30 p.m.
The Oakers (10-1), who have won nine straight, advanced with a 32-14 quarterfinal victory over No. 9 Umatilla Saturday at Sutherlin High School. Oakland was the Special District 3 champion.
Heppner (9-2), riding a seven-game winning streak, edged No. 5 Regis 8-6 in a defensive-minded quarterfinal Saturday in Heppner. The Mustangs won the SD4 title.
Heppner, which lost to eventual state champion Coquille in the 2A semifinals last year, used a huge defensive stand in the third quarter to eliminate Regis (9-2). The Mustangs stopped the Rams on downs at the Heppner 2-yard line.
The Mustangs’ lone touchdown came on a 6-yard run by Saul Lopez in the first quarter. Cameron Proudfoot caught a two-point conversion pass from Caden George.
Regis got within two on a 23-yard pass from Kollin Schumacher to Noah Kenig in the third period. Koenig came up short on the game-tying two-point conversion run.
George was a workhorse for the Mustangs, rushing for 152 yards on 31 carries. Regis made three turnovers in the contest.
“That team was a real challenge,” Heppner coach Greg Grant told The East Oregonian. “Our defense played how we wanted it to, but our offense didn’t. We just had a lot of gutsy plays when we needed to.”
Oakland gave up an early touchdown to Umatilla (8-3), but scored three TDs in the second quarter to take control.
The Oakers finished with a 374-162 advantage in total offense, 324 yards coming on the ground. Cade Olds led Oakland, carrying the ball 26 times for 202 yards and five touchdowns. Gabe Williamson and Jake Chenoweth combined for 83 yards rushing.
Cole Collins completed 4 of 6 passes for 50 yards, the longest completion a 39-yarder to Williamson.
Defensively, Olds finished with 6.5 tackles. Williamson made six tackles and an interception, while Coen Egner was in on 5.5 stops.
Oakland is appearing in the semifinals for the first time since 2012, the year it won the state championship under Ben Lane.
The other 2A semifinal Saturday has No. 7 Weston-McEwen/Griswold (8-2) facing No. 3 Colton (10-1) at 1 p.m. at Barlow High School in Gresham.
Weston-McEwen is the lone team to beat Oakland this season, taking a 24-16 nonleague win in Athena in Week 2.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.