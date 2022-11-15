221113-spt-umatillaoaklandfb-04.JPG (copy)

Oakland quarterback Cole Collins runs for yards against Umatilla during their Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game on Saturday in Sutherlin. The Oakers won, 32-14.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review

file photo

Class 6A Semifinals Friday’s Games Championship Bracket Central Catholic (10-1) vs. West Linn (10-1), Pioneer Stadium, Oregon City, 7 p.m. Tualatin (9-2) vs. Sheldon (11-0), McNary H.S., Keizer, 7 p.m. Columbia Cup Bracket North Salem (7-4) vs. Liberty (7-4), Wilsonville H.S., 7 p.m. Lakeridge (5-6) vs. Westview (6-5), Hillsboro Stadium, 7 p.m. Class 5A Semifinals Friday’s Games Thurston (9-2) vs. Summit (10-1), Willamette University, Salem, 7 p.m. Bend (10-1) vs. Wilsonville (9-2), Barlow H.S., Gresham, 7 p.m. Class 4A Semifinals Saturday’s Games Scappoose (9-2) vs. Estacada (10-1), Hillsboro Stadium, 5:30 p.m. Tillamook (9-2) vs. La Grande (9-2), Barlow H.S., Gresham, 5 p.m. Class 3A Semifinals Saturday’s Games Banks (11-0) vs. Kennedy (11-0), Hillsboro Stadium, 11 a.m. Dayton (9-2) vs. Cascade Christian (11-0), Cottage Grove H.S., 1 p.m. Class 2A Semifinals Saturday’s Games Heppner (9-2) vs. Oakland (10-1), Hillsboro Stadium, 2:15 p.m. Weston-McEwen/Griswold (8-2) vs. Colton (10-1), Barlow H.S., 1 p.m. Class 1A 8-Man Semifinals Saturday’s Games Myrtle Point (7-3) vs. St. Paul (9-0), Cottage Grove H.S., 4:30 p.m. Lost River (9-1) vs. Powder Valley (10-0), Caldera H.S., Bend, 4:30 p.m. Class 1A 6-Man Championship Saturday’s Game Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler (9-1) vs. Triangle Lake (10-0), Caldera H.S., 1 p.m.

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

