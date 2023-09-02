MONROE — The top-ranked Oakland Oakers opened the 2023 football season with a convincing 46-8 victory over the No. 8 Monroe Dragons in a nonleague nine-man game Friday night.
Jacob Chenoweth ran for two touchdowns and caught a scoring pass for Oakland, the defending Class 2A state champion. Chenoweth finished with 55 yards rushing on five carries, while Brayden Webb ran for a game-high 121 yards on five attempts.
Sophomore Colby Chenoweth added 55 yards rushing on three carries. Freshman quarterback Ryan Fullerton, making his varsity debut, completed 6 of 7 passes for 90 yards and two TDs.
Defensively, linebacker Gabe Williamson made 14 tackles. Tanner Swearingen was in on seven stops, and James Baimbridge had six tackles and blocked a punt.
"Going out in our first game with a new quarterback and some new linemen and not turning the ball over was a huge accomplishment," Oakers coach Ben Lane said. "Ryan did a great job. Defensively we did a lot of good things."
On the negative side, the Oakers have lost junior Silas Arscott, a two-way starter at running back and defensive back, to a season-ending knee injury. The injury occurred during a jamboree.
Oakland will host No. 5 Weston-McEwen/Griswold next Friday in a rematch of last year's state championship game, won 46-32 by the Oakers. Game time is 5 p.m. at Eddy Field.
"That will be a big challenge for us," Lane said.
Oakland;16;16;14;0;—;46
Monroe;0;0;0;8;—;8
First Quarter
O — Browning 5 pass from Fullerton (Webb run)
O — J. Chenoweth 3 pass from Fullerton (Williamson run)
Second Quarter
O — Baimbridge 2 run (Webb run)
O — J. Chenoweth 3 run (Williamson run)
Third Quarter
O — J. Chenoweth 21 run (Webb run)
O — C. Chenoweth 35 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
M — Nash 3 run (Nash run)
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
