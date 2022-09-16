TRI CITY — The No. 2-ranked South Umpqua Lancers had two players run for more than 100 yards and pitched their first defensive shutout of the season, beating visiting Lakeview 41-0 Friday night at Kent Wigle Stadium.
Jacob Logan continued his hot start to the season while surpassing the century mark for the first time, running for 142 yards and three touchdowns, giving Logan 11 scoring runs on the season.
Quarterback Jace Johnson ran for 111 yards and two scores on just six carries and also threw for 143 yards and a 27-yard touchdown pass to Aden Williams.
The Lancers secured the shutout in the fourth quarter when Eric Horton intercepted a Lakeview pass to stop a possible scoring drive by the Honkers. Isaac Real and Louden Cole also had interceptions for South Umpqua.
South Umpqua (3-0) will host North Valley next Friday.
Lakeview;0;0;0;0;—;0
S. Umpqua;16;13;6;6;—;41
First Quarter
SU — J. Johnson 13 run (Cole pass from J. Johnson)
SU — Logan 1 run (Cole pass from J. Johnson)
Second Quarter
SU — J. Johnson 45 run (kick failed)
SU — Logan 9 run (M. Johnson kick)
Third Quarter
SU — Logan 1 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
SU — Williams 27 pass from J. Johnson (kick failed)
