GOLD BEACH — For the second time in the 2022 high school football season, the Oakland Oakers hit the road to take on the No. 1-ranked team in the state.
After a hiccup at then-No. 1 Weston-McEwen in the second game of the season, the third-ranked Oakers laid waste to current No. 1 Gold Beach Friday night.
Cade Olds and Gabe Williamson each ran for two touchdowns and Cole Collins threw two scoring passes to James Baimbridge as Oakland blitzed the host Panthers 50-8 in a Class 2A Special District 3 nine-man showdown at the coast.
With the win, the Oakers improved to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in SD3 and all but clinched the league title. Oakland closes its season at winless Reedsport next Friday.
The Panthers (7-1, 5-1) suffered their first loss of the season.
The Oakers attempted just two passes from scrimmage, both of which resulted in scoring connections between Collins and Baimbridge. Olds scored on touchdown runs of 10 and 17 yards in the first half, and Williamson had scoring runs of 37 and 8 yards. Silas Arscott capped Oakland's scoring with a 25-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Oakland outgained Gold Beach 417-140 in total offense and forced five turnovers. The Oakers recovered two Gold Beach fumbles and Baimbridge, Collins and Arscott had interceptions for Oakland.
Oakland;14;14;6;16;—;50
Gold Beach;0;0;0;8;—;8
First Quarter
O — Olds 10 run (Olds run)
O — Baimbridge 31 pass from Collins (run failed)
Second Quarter
O — Olds 17 run (pass failed)
O — Williams 37 run (Olds run)
Third Quarter
O — Williamson 8 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
O — Baimbridge 14 pass from Collins (Olds run)
GB — Higgins 2 run (Higgins run)
O — Arscott 25 run (Collins run)
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
