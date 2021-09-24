TRI CITY — Senior Night. Check.
Homecoming Night. Check.
Dominating a fellow top-10 opponent. Check.
Behind a dominant defensive performance and lethal passing game, the No. 3-ranked South Umpqua Lancers delivered a 41-8 beating on the No. 9 Warriors Friday night at Kent Wigle Stadium.
South Umpqua held visiting Philomath — which entered the game ranked No. 1 in the Oregon School Activities Association's Class 3A power rankings — to just 89 yards of total offense and only 24 rushing yards.
Jace Johnson threw for 271 yards and four touchdowns for South Umpqua (4-0 overall) in what thus far is the team's signature win of the season.
"I'm very pleased," Lancers coach Steve Stebbins said. "I think this sets a tone for us going forward. They're a good football team."
Johnson threw two first-quarter interceptions but settled in nicely thanks in part to South Umpqua's smothering defense.
"Our defense was the key to the whole game," Johnson said.
One of South Umpqua's key concerns was dealing with Philomath's twin tower tight ends, 6-foot-7 junior Chad Russell and 6-6 junior Ty May.
"Our safeties and corners and outside linebackers worked all week on trying to control those guys," Johnson said. "We had to focus on punching the ball out, deflecting it, whatever we could since they are a foot taller than our guys."
South Umpqua did have one key advantage in the game as Philomath senior starting quarterback Caleb Jensen missed the game with mononucleosis.
Lancers senior defensive end Brayden Reedy spoke to the physicality of the game.
"Up front, we were physically challenged," Reedy said. "They were a lot bigger than us. We just had to keep driving our feet. We knew it was going to be a physical ballgame.
"We knew we could put up points, but we had to come out and lock them up on defense."
Both teams played "hot potato" in a wild opening sequence in the first quarter, which included South Umpqua's Kade Johnson blocking a Philomath punt recovered by Reedy and Jace Johnson's two intercepted passes.
On Philomath's second possession, quarterback Kaden Muir mishandled a snap and Reedy recovered the fumble at the Warriors' 13-yard line. Two plays later, Jace Johnson connected with Kade Johnson on a 3-yard touchdown pass, and Juri Moros converted the point-after kick for a 7-0 Lancers lead.
Four plays into the Lancers' next series, wide receiver Isaac Real split the middle of Philomath's defense and hauled in a 73-yard TD pass from Jace Johnson, pushing South Umpqua to a quick 14-0 lead.
The Warriors' Isaac Lattin returned the ensuing kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown and caught a two-point conversion pass from Muir to pull Philomath within 14-8 with three minutes left in the first quarter.
From that point forward, South Umpqua was swinging the hammer.
Justin Jenks punched in a 1-yard touchdown run to extend the Lancers' lead to 20-8 and after Kade Johnson's pass interception, Jace Johnson found tight end Tanner Dobeck on a 21-yard scoring pass to put South Umpqua up 27-8 by halftime.
After the halftime homecoming festivities, the Lancers tacked on two more scores. Caj Simmons scored on a 1-yard run on South Umpqua's first possession of the third quarter, and Jace Johnson and Andrew Christensen connected on a 7-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter for the final margin.
Moros, an exchange student, was 6-for-7 on PAT kicks.
Kade Johnson finished with seven catches for 90 yards and a touchdown to go along with his interception and blocked punt. Real caught two balls for 91 yards and a score — all during the same drive — and Dobeck had his first two catches of the season for 58 yards and a score.
Following the game, several players from both sides were seen congratulating each other long after the postgame handshake line.
"There was a lot of respect from both teams for they way they played," Stebbins said.
The Lancers open 3A Special District 2 play at St. Mary's at 7 p.m. Friday. A location for the game had not yet been determined.
Philomath;8;0;0;0;—;8
S. Umpqua;14;13;7;7;—;41
First Quarter
SU — K. Johnson 3 pass from J. Johnson (Moros kick)
SU — Real 73 pass from J. Johnson (Moros kick)
P — Lattin 88 kickoff return (Lattin pass from Muir)
Second Quarter
SU — Jenks 1 run (kick failed)
SU — Dobeck 21 pass from J. Johnson (Moros kick)
Third Quarter
SU — Simmons 1 run (Moros kick)
Fourth Quarter
Christensen 7 pass from J. Johnson (Moros kick)
