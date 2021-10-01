MEDFORD — Jace Johnson threw for five touchdowns and South Umpqua's defense forced five turnovers as the fourth-ranked Lancers throttled St. Mary's 55-6 in a Class 3A Special District 2 football game at U.S. Cellular Community Park Friday.
After outscoring the Crusaders 14-6 in the first quarter, South Umpqua (5-0, 2-0 SD2) rattled off 34 second-quarter points with the aid of four turnovers to lead 48-6 at halftime.
The blowout win came one week after South Umpqua beat then-No. 9-ranked Philomath 41-8 in Tri City.
"I was concerned about a letdown," South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said of entering the St. Mary's game coming off a big win. "I was pleased that we came out and jumped on them right away."
Johnson completed 7 of 9 passes for 149 yards and the five scores. Kade Johnson caught two of those TD passes and also had a 32-yard interception return for a score for the Lancers. Andrew Christensen also caught a pair of touchdown passes, while Isaac Simpson had a scoring catch.
Justin Jenks ran for 106 yards and a TD for the Lancers, while Jacob Logan ran for 80 yards and a score.
South Umpqua will travel to Bend on Oct. 9 to face Burns at Caldera High School. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.
S. Umpqua;14;34;7;0;—;55
St. Mary's;6;0;0;0;—;6
First Quarter
SU — Simpson 20 pass from J. Johnson (Moros kick)
SU — K. Johnson 9 pass from J. Johnson (Moros kick)
SM — Aldrich 14 pass from Haynes (kick blocked)
Second Quarter
SU — Logan 3 run (Moros kick)
SU — K. Johnson 32 interception return (Moros kick)
SU — Jenks 2 run (kick blocked)
SU — Christensen 25 pass from J. Johnson (Moros kick)
SU — K. Johnson 16 pass from J. Johnson (Moros kick)
Third Quarter
SU — Christensen 35 pass from J. Johnson (Moros kick)
