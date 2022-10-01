MEDFORD — The South Umpqua Lancers stood up to their first big test of the 2022 football season, grinding out a 33-14 Class 3A Special District 3 victory over host St. Mary's Friday night at Lithia & Driveway Fields.
Jace Johnson threw for 228 yards and a touchdown and Jacob Logan rushed for 111 yards and a pair of scores for the fourth-ranked Lancers.
"This was a good test tonight," South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said. "We need to improve still. There are little things that may not be important now but are going to matter later, things we won't get away with. We just can't get complacent."
Isaac Simpson caught five passes for 80 years, Louden Cole had five receptions for 74 yards and Logan seven catches for 63 yards also for South Umpqua.
The Lancers (5-0, 5-0 SD3) visit Brookings-Harbor next Friday.
S. Umpqua;6;12;8;7;—;33
St. Mary’s;0;7;0;7;—;14
First Quarter
SU — Real 59 punt return (pass failed)
Second Quarter
SU — Logan 1 run (kick failed)
SM — Foster 55 pass from Delplanche (Friesen kick)
SU — Logan 20 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
SU — Simpson 20 pass from J. Johnson (Logan pass from J. Johnson)
Fourth Quarter
SU — Real 14 run (M. Johnson kick)
SM — Foster 20 pass from Bernardo (Friesen kick)
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
