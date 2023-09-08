Oakland's James Baimbridge (16) runs down the sideline for a gain after an interception as Weston-McEwen's Sean Roggiero (8) comes in for an attempted tackle on Friday evening at Eddy Field in Oakland.
Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review
Oakland's Alex Vanassche (18) tackles Weston-McEwen/Griswold quarterback Easton Berry (14) during a game on Friday evening at Eddy Field in Oakland.
Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review
Oakland's Gabe Williamson (33) drags a Weston-McEwen/Griswold defender while running the football during a ame on Friday evening at Eddy Field in Oakland.
Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review
Oakland's quarterback Ryan Fullerton (4) throws for a 15-yard first down while getting hit by Weston-McEwen's Eathan Reeder (16) on Friday evening at Eddy Field in Oakland.
Nathan A. Miller/The News-Review
Oakland head coach Ben Lane has words with an official during a game against Weston-McEwen/Griswold on Friday evening at Eddy Field in Oakland.
OAKLAND — A first quarter touchdown and extra point kick held up for the No. 4-ranked Weston-McEwen/Griswold TigerScots, who knocked off No. 1 Oakland 7-6 in a Class 2A nine-man nonleague football game on Friday night at Eddy Field.
Weston-McEwen (2-0) scored a defensive touchdown on Oakland's first offensive possession when Easton Berry stepped in front of a pitch by quarterback Ryan Fullerton and ran 26 yards to paydirt with 7:59 left in the opening quarter. Mark Spencer added the extra point.
The Oakers (1-1) got a 3-yard touchdown run from Gabe Williamson with 11:57 remaining in the second period. Oakland was stopped on a running attempt for the two-point conversion.
Both offenses had some missed opportunities in the contest. On Oakland's last possession, Brayden Webb was intercepted by Anthony Nix at the Weston-McEwen 39 with 1:21 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Berry scrambled 17 yards for a first down on a third down play, then took a knee to wrap up the victory for the TigerScots, who lost to Oakland 46-32 in the 2022 state championship game.
This story will be updated.
Weston-McEwen;7;0;0;0;—;7
Oakland;0;6;0;0;—;6
First Quarter
WM/G — Berry 26 return (Spencer kick)
Second Quarter
O — Williamson 3 run (run failed)
