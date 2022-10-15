VIDA — Elkton scored 49 points in the first half and rolled to a 62-7 nonleague Class 1A six-man football victory over the McKenzie Eagles Friday.
Nathan Rausch ran for 92 yards on just four carries — three for touchdowns — and caught a 56-yard scoring pass from Conner Anderson as the Elks improved to 5-2 overall. Sean Hazen also had a pair of TD runs for Elkton.
Christian Halstead caught two touchdown passes for the Elks, an 18-yarder from Anthony Alimenti in the second quarter and a 20-yard scoring play from Anderson in the fourth quarter. Alimenti was 5-for-6 passing for 91 yards and completed five point-after-touchdown conversion passes.
Defensively, Kaleb Geyer led the Elks with eight tackles and a quarterback sack, while Rausch also recorded a sack.
Elkton will close out its regular season with a Special District 2 South contest at North Lake next Saturday afternoon.
Elkton;23;26;6;7;—;62
McKenzie;0;0;0;7;—;7
First Quarter
E — Rausch 38 run (Hazen pass from Alimenti)
E — Rausch 9 run (Lawton pass from Alimenti)
E — Safety, McKenzie fumble through back of end zone
E — Hazen 23 run (Halstead pass from Alimenti)
Second Quarter
E —Rausch 4 run (Anderson pass from Alimenti)
E — Halstead 18 pass from Alimenti (Hazen pass from Alimenti)
E — Hazen 10 run (pass failed)
E — Lawton 25 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
E — Rausch 56 pass from Anderson (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
E — Halstead 20 pass from Anderson (Harper run)
M — S. Acevedo 5 pass from T. Peek (Lockard run)
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.