ELKTON — Last season, the Jewell Blue Jays walked onto Saladen Field and squashed the playoff hopes of the Elkton Elks.
Friday afternoon, the No. 7-ranked Elks got even, and then some.
Elkton sprinted to a 52-0 halftime lead and secured its spot in the inaugural Class 1A six-man state playoffs, trouncing the Blue Jays 59-13 in a Special District 2 North-South crossover playoff at Saladen Field.
"It was important to get off to a good start," Elkton coach Jeremy Lockhart said. "We didn't want to give them any momentum or any chance to hang around."
Mission accomplished.
Anthony Alimenti threw four first-half touchdown passes — two to Conner Anderson in the first quarter — and Sean Hazen had three rushing scores for the Elks, who enter the playoffs with a 7-2 overall record.
Alimenti was 6-for-8 passing for 187 yards and four touchdowns, Hazen ran for 117 yards and three scores, and Anderson finished with 119 yards receiving and also made three quarterback sacks. Christian Halstead also had a pair of scoring catches.
Elkton has won seven consecutive games since losing its first two, a 14-7 loss to No. 2-ranked Powers and a 44-17 defeat to No. 1 Triangle Lake. The Elks, who rose to No. 6 in the OSAA's power rankings, will have to hit the road for the first round of the playoffs, with their opponent to be announced when the OSAA releases its state playoff brackets Sunday.
Jewell;0;0;0;13;—;13
Elkton;18;34;0;7;—;59
First Quarter
E — Hazen 11 run (pass failed)
E — C. Anderson 45 pass from Alimenti (pass failed)
E — C. Anderson 55 pass from Alimenti (pass failed)
Second Quarter
E — Halstead 31 pass from Alimenti (Halstead pass from Alimenti)
E — Hazen 8 run (run failed)
E — Rausch 5 run (Halstead pass from Alimenti)
E — Safety, Jewell fumbles out of end zone
E — Halstead 4 pass from Alimenti (pass failed)
E — Alimenti 23 interception return, lateral to Halstead 34 return (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
J — Justin Wammack 22 run (M. Anderson run)
E — Hazen 15 run (C. Anderson pass from Alimenti)
J — Wammack 95 kickoff return (run failed)
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
