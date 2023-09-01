TRI CITY — As the South Umpqua Lancers were leaving their locker room in street clothes headed toward a Labor Day weekend, many other county teams were just beginning the second halves of their season-opening football games.
The No. 7-ranked Lancers wasted little time in getting their season off to a hot start, blasting Phoenix 48-0 in the Special District 3 opener for both teams Friday night at Kent Wigle Stadium.
South Umpqua led 48-0 at halftime, which prompted a running clock for the entirety of the second half.
Lancers senior H-back Louden Cole caught five passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns and also had a 30-yard touchdown run for South Umpqua, which recovered three fumbles and was just as disruptive on defense as it was dominant on offense against the overpowered Pirates.
Cohen Elrod had TD runs of 2 and 3 yards for South Umpqua, Jacob Logan had an 11-yard TD run and Matt Burnett added a 3-yard scoring run for the Lancers.
Defensively, Konner Lussier had two sacks and a fumble recovery and Wyatt Cunliff also logged a quarterback sack in the win.
The Lancers begin a stretch of three consecutive road games with a trip to Winston to face the Douglas Trojans next Friday.
Phoenix;0;0;0;0;—;0
S. Umpqua;28;20;0;0;—;48
First Quarter
SU — J. Logan 11 run (Howard kick)
SU — Elrod 2 run (Howard kick)
SU — Cole 30 run (Howard kick)
SU — Cole 24 pass from Earls (Howard kick)
Second Quarter
SU — Cole 70 pass from J. Logan (Howard kick)
SU — Burnett 3 run (Howard kick)
SU — Elrod 3 run (kick failed)
