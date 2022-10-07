ELKTON — The 2022 Class 1A six-man football season didn't exactly welcome the Elkton Elks with open arms.
The No. 8-ranked Elks dropped a 14-7 battle to now-No. 3-ranked Powers to open the season, then lost to now-No. 2 Triangle Lake 44-18 the following week.
Since then, Elkton is finding its groove.
The Elks rattled off 40 unanswered points to cruise past Riddle 48-6 in a Special District 2 South contest at Saladen Field Friday afternoon.
"We are where we thought we were going to be," Elkton coach Jeremy Lockhart said of his team's rally after a rocky start to the season. "We definitely just stayed on the guys: 'How good are we?'"
Turns out Friday afternoon, the Elks could be pretty darn good.
Christian Halstead caught four touchdown passes — three from Anthony Alimenti and one from Conner Anderson — and Nathan Rausch ran for two touchdowns as the Elks improved to 4-2 on the season and, more importantly, 4-1 in SD2 South.
Elkton and Riddle traded scores early in the first quarter, when Halstead's 40-yard TD pass was answered by Riddle's Preston Wylie and Jadon Coker on an 80-yard scoring pass. Wylie launched a pass down the right sideline which caused Coker to spin counter-clockwise to make the catch. His adjustment and catch freed Coker from the Elkton defender and it was a footrace to the endzone.
After that, it was all Elks.
"When Riddle scored, the kids had a look in their eye and I thought, 'Yeah, they can still score,'" Lockhart said.
Score they did.
Halstead would haul in three more first-half touchdown passes as Elkton opened a 35-6 lead. The Elks would add an 11-yard TD run by Rausch in the third quarter and a 7-yard scoring pass from Anderson to Alimenti in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.
Rausch finished with 105 rushing yards on eight carries, while Alimenti was 6-for-11 passing for 120 yards. Defensively, the Elks got a strong effort from Sean Hazen, who recorded 10 tackles and an interception.
Elkton is scheduled to visit McKenzie in a nonleague game next Friday, while Riddle (3-2, 2-2 SD2 South) hosts North Lake.
Riddle;6;0;0;0;—;6
Elkton;21;14;7;6;—;48
First Quarter
E — Halstead 40 pass from Alimenti (Hazen pass from Alimenti)
R — Coker 80 pass from Wylie (run failed)
E — Rausch 39 run (Rausch pass from Alimenti)
E — Halstead 30 pass from Alimenti (Halstead pass from Alimenti)
Second Quarter
E — Halstead 26 pass from Anderson (Halstead pass from Alimenti)
E — Halstead 7 pass from Alimenti (Halstead pass from Alimenti)
Third Quarter
E — Rausch 11 run (Alimenti pass from Anderson)
Fourth Quarter
E — Alimenti 7 pass from Anderson (kick failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.