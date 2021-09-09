DRAIN — The North Douglas High football staff and the team are facing a new type of game.
It’s called six-man football.
Head coach JJ Mast played football in his younger days and coached the sport for many years, the last 10 at North Douglas, but he now faces a new challenge.
“We’re overwhelmed with what six-man is,” he said prior to a recent practice. “We’ve coached a lot of football, but we’re not in our element with six-man. But we’ll figure some things out. You still have to block, you still have to tackle, you still have to take care of the football.”
The six-man game is on tap for the Warriors because only 10 boys turned out for the team. Mast is hopeful two or three more players will eventually turn out.
North Douglas played 11-man football up until 2014 when a decreasing number of players forced the team to play eight-man football. Mast was the head coach at that time and he and his staff had to adjust their offensive and defensive game plans.
“When we went to eight-man, we threw half our plays in the garbage can after the first game because we discovered they didn’t work,” he said. “The same thing may happen here as we learn the six-man game.”
North Douglas played the eight-man game for the past eight years. Last year, North Douglas and Yoncalla High had a co-op agreement, allowing the two rosters to blend into one team. The result was a 5-1 overall record in a shortened season because of COVID.
Returning from that squad for the Warriors are seniors Braden Jentzsch (6-0, 190) and Palu Rayon-Wilder (5-7, 130) and sophomore Alex Olp (6-2, 180). One other sophomore and six freshmen complete the roster.
Jentzsch and Olp will play both ways on the interior line and Rayon-Wilder will be a running back and defensive back.
“I’m excited Braden and Palu get to play their senior years,” Mast said. “Braden has played a lot of football for us. I look for really good things from him.
“Palu is going to be a tough guy to match up with for other teams. “He’s fast.”
The coach said freshman Wyatt Reed (5-11, 165) looks to be the quarterback. Freshman Marcelino Nunez (5-7, 130) will be another fast, elusive running back and freshman Tony Alcantar (5-9, 165) will be a running back with a little more size. Sophomore Tucker Kallinger (5-8, 185) will provide both a pass receiving target and blocks for those running backs.
North Douglas has advanced to the playoffs the past nine years. Despite the team’s young roster this year, Mast is optimistic the team has the potential to achieve that reward again.
“I don’t want to put pressure on this young group, but I think they’re capable of the playoffs again,” he said. “They’ll need to grow up fast. But they’ve got a great attitude, they’re listening and they’re learning.”
North Douglas opened its Special District 3 South season on Sept. 3 against Elkton, losing 44-32 in Drain.
Rayon-Wilder was the top performer offensively for the Warriors, running for 253 yards and four touchdowns.
”We got our legs under us,” North Douglas coach J.J. Mast said. “We worked our way back into the game (after falling behind 19-6), but just had nothing left in the tank.”
The other members of that league are Prospect, North Lake, Gilchrist, Riddle, Powers and Yoncalla.
The Warriors will seek their first win of the season at Prospect/Butte Falls Saturday.
