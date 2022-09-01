YONCALLA — A north county rivalry has become a joint venture for the 2022 high school football season.
The North Douglas Warriors and the Yoncalla Eagles are teaming up to create the War Eagles football team.
“It’s fun to play with them and not against them,” North Douglas senior Ray Gerrard said.
While there may be a historic rivalry between the two schools located less than seven miles apart, there’s also longtime friendships between them.
Many of the players on this year’s team have played together in sports at a younger age and even the head coaches from the two schools go way back.
JJ Mast, head coach of North Douglas, and Matt Bragg, head coach at Yoncalla, went to high school together and will reunite out of necessity for their programs.
“Behind the scenes me and Matt had talked quite a bit (about combining the teams),” Mast said.
“Wouldn’t it be kind of nice? Because both of us were headed to six-man, which just wasn’t in the cards for me.”
Lower turnout recently had limited the possibilities for both North Douglas and Yoncalla to have a football season. Both schools played six-man football last season, but it wasn’t what the programs wanted.
With the cooperation between the schools, the War Eagles will play in a newly created nine-man division along with Class 2A schools and a few select 3A schools that petitioned to play down.
“Kids are getting opportunities to do things that we wouldn’t be able to do if we weren’t combined, for both schools really,” Bragg said.
This isn’t the first time the two schools have partnered for football. Two seasons ago during the pandemic, the Warriors and Eagles joined forces and Mast says it was a really enjoyable experience.
The combination of the two programs brings together a wealth of coaching experience, which has made the start of the season more efficient as the coaches try to install a new system that is still under construction.
“Year one of this is going to be a learning experience as far as how much of what and how balanced we are and what we do,” Mast explained.
The Warriors have generally been more of a ground and pound style, while the Eagles typically employ more of a passing attack.
“That’s a fun part, too,” Mast said. “Blending and finding a middle and using each other’s strengths to figure out what we’ll be. So it will be a work in progress probably until mid-season I’d guess and if we don’t figure it out by then we’re probably in trouble.”
The War Eagles will have weapons to use on both offense and defense. They’ve got four seniors with experience and leadership, size up front, a returning quarterback and talented skill players.
Mast feels the team has some areas where guys need to grow up, but where the War Eagles are good, they’re really good.
“We have some good pieces, so if we can put them together it should be a fun season,” said Gerrard, a returning skill player and defensive end.
Gerrard will be a big target for second-year starting quarterback Caden Reigard. So will senior Noah Leary. The pair both stand well over 6-feet and will pose a tough matchup for any defensive player.
Senior Ashton Hardy and sophomore Marcelino Nunez are expected to be names you’ll hear running out of the backfield.
With size and talent at the skill positions, it will be up to the front line to get the offense rolling and senior Gino Martinez-Gray is confident they’ll get the job done.
“The line will be a strength,” Martinez-Gray said. “We’ve got a bunch of big guys out this year.”
Playing the nine-man game has taken some getting used to, but the bigger challenge will likely be preparing for a step up in competition.
The War Eagles’ schedule features a list of teams that come from much bigger schools that have been playing 11-man football and Bragg expects it to be an eye-opening experience.
“We’re really going to let the kids know there’s going to be contact on every play. We’re not going to have the wide open plays (like last season in six-man), where the speed guy runs down the field untouched,” Bragg said.
While there may be a learning curve to playing in a higher classification and in a new style of game, Mast is confident the War Eagles will be a competitive group in 2022.
“Both communities have gotten used to getting out and watching good football and expecting good football. We hope to put that out there in this first year,” he said.
