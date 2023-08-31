YONCALLA — The North Douglas/Yoncalla War Eagles held on for a 38-36 victory over the Culver Bulldogs on Thursday night in a prep nonleague nine-man football game.
It was the season opener for both teams.
Senior quarterback Caden Reigard ran for three touchdowns and passed for another score for the War Eagles, who led 20-6 at halftime. Reigard completed 5 of 8 passes for 91 yards, with one interception.
Sophomore Hunter Vaughn carried the ball 21 times for 240 yards and two TDs, and caught three passes for 79 yards. Junior Wyatt Reed rushed for 81 yards on eight carries in the win.
"We've got a lot of new guys. We made a couple of mistakes in big moments and left some points out there, but it's opening day and we'll take the win," North Douglas/Yoncalla co-head coach JJ Mast said. "Culver had a heck of a quarterback and their passing game was very good, and wouldn't let us put them away."
North Douglas/Yoncalla is scheduled to play a nonleague game at Clatskanie on Sept. 8.
Culver;6;0;16;14;—;36
ND/Yoncalla;6;14;6;12;—;38
First Quarter
ND/Y — Reigard 4 run (pass failed)
C — Touchdown (conversion failed)
Second Quarter
ND/Y — Reigard 28 run (run good)
ND/Y — Vaughn 65 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
C — Touchdown (conversion good)
ND/Y — Reigard 1 run (pass failed)
C — Touchdown (conversion good)
Fourth Quarter
ND/Y — Vaughn 5 run (run failed)
C — Touchdown (conversion failed)
ND/Y — Vaughn 43 pass from Reigard (pass failed)
C — Touchdown (conversion good)
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.