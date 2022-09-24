DAYS CREEK — North Lake raced to a 34-12 halftime lead, then was forced to hang on as a fourth-quarter Days Creek rally came up just short and the Cowboys escaped with a 54-48 Class 1A Special District 2 South six-man football victory Friday afternoon.
At one point, North Lake (1-2, 1-1 SD2 South) scored four consecutive touchdowns in the first half, but Days Creek (0-3, 0-3) got its passing game rolling in the final 12 minutes.
Wolves quarterback Wyatt Geiger threw for five fourth-quarter TDs, the last a 65-yard pass to Clark Warner as time expired.
"That was a track meet," Days Creek coach Travis Fuller said. "I was really proud of the effort. The kids came back and won the second half."
Geiger completed 26 of 45 passes for 465 yards and seven TDs, with Keegan Stufflebeam hauling in 12 passes for 230 yards and three scores. Zane Hopkins caught six passes for 77 yards and two TDs. Geiger also carried the ball 14 times for 68 yards.
Clark Warner led the Days Creek defense with 12 tackles.
Days Creek visits Powers next Friday.
North Lake;21;13;6;14;—;54
Days Creek;6;6;0;36;—;48
First Quarter
NL — Herinckx 3 run (Williams run)
DC — K. Stufflebeam 35 pass from Geiger (kick failed)
NL — Williams 1 run (Herinckx run)
NL — Williams 6 run (Herinckx run)
Second Quarter
NL — Golson 52 run (Williams run)
NL — Roscoe interception return (run failed)
DC — Hopkins 38 pass from Geiger (pass failed)
Third Quarter
NL — Herinckx 14 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
DC — Hopkins 9 pass from Geiger (Geiger kick)
DC — K. Stufflebeam 7 pass from Geiger (Geiger kick)
NL — Herinckx 19 run (Davis-Williardt run)
DC — Denson 19 pass from Geiger (Geiger kick)
NL — Williams 8 run (Williams run)
DC — K. Stufflebeam 14 pass from Geiger (kick blocked)
DC — Warner 65 pass from Geiger (kick failed)
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.