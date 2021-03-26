MEDFORD — The Roseburg football team struggled on the offensive side once again as it lost 35-0 to North Medford on Friday night at Spiegelberg Stadium.
The Indians (0-3) finished with just one first down and 37 yards total offense, including minus-eight rushing. The Black Tornado (3-1) compiled 226 yards, 143 coming on the ground.
Roseburg quarterbacks Dominic Tatone and Evan Corbin combined to go 5 of 19 passing for 45 yards, with one interception. Devan Blankenship got North Medford on the scoreboard early with an 80-yard pick-6 with 10:17 left in the first quarter.
Devin Bradd scored a pair of TDs for the Tornado in the second quarter, the first one on a 15-yard pass from Colby Neron and the second on an 8-yard run. Bradd was the top rusher with 74 yards on 11 carries and Neron completed 8 of 15 passes for 143 yards and three TDs.
North Medford took a 35-point lead with 1:35 left in the second, leading to a running clock for the remainder of the contest.
Roseburg is scheduled to host Crater next Friday.
Roseburg;0;0;0;0;—;0
N. Medford;14;21;0;0;—;35
First Quarter
NM — Blankenship 80 interception return (Cossette kick)
NM — Dyer 20 pass from Neron (Cossette kick)
Second Quarter
NM — Bradd 15 pass from Neron (Cossette kick)
NM — Bradd 8 run (Cossette kick)
NM — Morris 36 pass from Neron (Cossette kick)
