SALEM — The running tandem of Josiah Davis and DeMari Thompson carried the North Salem Vikings to a 26-0 victory over the Roseburg Indians in the Special District 1 opener for both teams on Friday night at Littlejohn Field.
Davis racked up 138 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns to pace the offensive attack for North Salem (3-0, 1-0 SD1). Thompson provided a speedy option to the power of Davis and tallied 164 yards on the ground, including an 87-yard breakaway score.
Neither team managed to find the end zone in the opening period. Roseburg (0-2, 0-1) stopped North Salem in the red zone on the opening drive. A fumbled handoff was recovered by Roseburg for the first of two takeaways on the night.
The Vikings broke the scoreless tie early in the second quarter. North Salem recovered a fumble deep in Roseburg territory and turned it into points on the very next play, an 8-yard run by Davis.
The senior running back punched in two more scoring runs before halftime to give the Vikings a 19-0 lead at the break.
Roseburg struggled to find a rhythm offensively. The Indians had a new starting quarterback after an injury shuffled the depth chart.
Junior Brogan Rackley made his debut behind center, but the Vikings packed the box to stop the run and put pressure in the backfield.
The Indians tallied 105 yards of offense against a Vikings defense that had allowed only 25 yards total through the first two weeks.
Cayden Eckel piled up 67 yards on the ground and added 16 yards through the air for the Tribe.
Roseburg will return to Salem for another conference game next Friday. The Tribe faces the Sprague Olympians, who fell 41-0 against Sheldon in its league opener.
Roseburg;0;0;0;0;—;0
N. Salem;0;19;7;0;—;26
Second Quarter
NS — Davis 8 run (pass failed)
NS — Davis 20 run (Davis kick)
NS — Davis 21 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
NS — Thompson 87 run (Davis kick)
Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score.
