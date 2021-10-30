OAKLAND — The Oakland football team ended the regular season on Friday with an 18-7 nonleague win over Bandon at Eddy Field.
Baker Brooksby carried the ball 10 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns, and Jayden Henry added 78 yards on 13 carries with one TD for the Oakers (7-3, 4-2 Special District 3), who received a forfeit win over Central Linn earlier in the week. Kaleb Oliver chipped in 50 yards rushing on nine attempts.
Oliver led the defense with eight tackles on senior night. Brooksby had two interceptions, and James Baimbridge and Dallas Fishbaugher also picked off passes.
The two teams played a half with varsity players and a half with junior varsity players.
"Our kids came out in the first half and played hard and did some good things," Oakland coach Ben Lane said.
Oakland and Toledo each finished with one loss in the SD3 standings. The Oakers qualified for the Class 2A playoffs and Lane said Bandon (7-3, 4-2 SD4) is a possible first-round opponent next weekend. The pairings will be announced Sunday.
Bandon;0;0;0;7;—;7
Oakland;6;12;0;0;—;18
First Quarter
O — Brooksby 7 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
O — Brooksby 10 run (run failed)
O — Henry 8 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
B — Devine 58 pass from Blackwell (Radcliffe kick)
