OAKLAND — Ben Lane loves the position his Oakland High School football team sits in heading into the Class 2A nine-man playoffs.
The Oakers (8-1), the No. 1 seed in the 16-team field, host No. 16 Clatskanie (3-5) at 7 p.m. Friday in a first-round game at Eddy Field.
Following a 24-16 road loss to Weston-McEwen/Griswold in Week 2, Oakland takes a seven-game winning streak to the postseason. The Oakers won the Special District 3 title with a 7-0 record, including a 50-8 blowout at then No. 1-ranked Gold Beach in Week 8.
Oakland has a legitimate shot at a state championship, the last title coming in 2012 when it played 11-man football.
"We're 100% healthy and I can't complain about having the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. We're at home, that's the biggest thing," Lane said. "Home field is big, especially when you get to the playoffs.
"The kids are very confident — not cocky — but confident in their approach and everything they're doing. They expect to be successful every play. They go out and attack every game the same, just go out and take care of business."
The Oakers feature the most potent offense in the 2A ranks, averaging 403.7 yards and 47.8 points a game. They've been dominant on the defensive side, allowing averages of 134.8 yards and 12.9 points.
"Our defense is our strength. It sets the tone," Lane said. "The defense has put the offense in favorable positions all year long. (Offensively) we have a lot of weapons to attack you with."
Senior linebacker Cade Olds leads the defense with 97 tackles on the season, including 12 for loss. He also has 6.5 sacks and three interceptions.
Other top defenders for Oakland include sophomore linebacker Gabe Williamson (85 tackles), sophomore tackle Coen Egner (37 tackles, 14 sacks), junior cornerback James Baimbridge (45 tackles, two interceptions), junior end Jake Chenoweth (43 tackles, 11.5 sacks) and senior safety Cole Collins (42 tackles, seven interceptions).
"We have some fast kids who fly to the ball," Lane said.
Collins, a three-year starter at quarterback, directs an offense that wants to establish the run.
The Oakers have five players with over 300 yards rushing on the season. Olds has run for 819 yards and 16 touchdowns, followed by Williamson (558 yards, eight TDs), Chenoweth (500 yards, two TDs), junior Brayden Webb (434 yards, 10 TDs) and sophomore Silas Arscott (314 yards, four TDs).
Collins doesn't need to pass much, but when he does it usually goes for a long gain. He's completed 30 of 50 attempts for 690 yards and 12 scores.
The leading receiver is Baimbridge (nine catches, 285 yards, six TDs).
The unsung offensive line is comprised of junior center Dallas Fishbaugher and senior guards Tucker Cozart and Wil Parnell.
Clatskanie, a member of SD1, is coming off back-to-back victories over Vernonia and Gaston. The Tigers average 30.5 points and allow 27.5 a game.
"I compare them to Illinois Valley (a SD3 team)," Lane said. "They're going to run a shotgun set. They're not overly big, but they have some talented skilled kids. I'd say they run 60/40 with run and pass."
Two Clatskanie players who caught Lane's eye when watching some game tape were junior quarterback Ayden Boursaw and senior tailback/linebacker Alex Wheeler.
In other 2A first-round games this weekend: No. 9 Umatilla (7-2) at No. 8 Nestucca (6-2), No. 12 Bandon/Pacific (5-3) at No. 5 Regis (8-1), No. 13 Monroe (5-3) at No. 4 Heppner (7-2), No. 14 Toledo (5-3) at No. 3 Colton (8-1), No. 11 Taft (7-2) at No. 6 Gold Beach (8-1), No. 10 Culver (5-4) at No. 7 Weston-McEwen (6-2) and No. 15 Knappa (4-3) at No. 2 Lowell (9-0).
The Clatskanie-Oakland winner faces the Umatilla-Nestucca victor in the quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.