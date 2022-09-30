GLIDE — The Oakland Oakers have a pretty decent football team.
The Oakers, ranked No. 3 in the latest OSAAtoday Class 2A coaches poll, left no doubt at Glide, racing to a 46-0 lead by halftime in a 54-8 win over the host Wildcats in a Class 2A Special District 3 nine-man contest Friday night.
It was the third consecutive win for Oakland (4-1, 3-0 SD3), which suffered its only loss in the season's second week against top-ranked Weston-McEwen, 24-16.
Five different Oakers scored touchdowns in the win, with Brayden Webb and Cade Olds each rushing for a pair of scores and James Baimbridge also scoring twice, once on a 26-yard pass from Cole Collins and again on a 15-yard run which put Oakland ahead 54-0 in the third quarter.
Silas Arscott caught a 33-yard TD pass from Collins, and Coen Egner returned an interception 27 yards to the end zone.
Glide (1-4, 0-3) got on the board in the fourth quarter with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Standley to Dylan Damewood.
Oakland gained 339 yards of total offense while limiting Glide to just 68 total yards.
Oakland;18;28;8;0;—;54
Glide;0;0;0;8;—;8
First Quarter
O — Webb 27 run (run failed)
O — Baimbridge 26 pass from Collins (run failed)
O — Olds 36 run (pass failed
Second Quarter
O — Arscott 33 pass from Collins (pass failed)
O — Olds 19 run (Olds run)
O — Webb 10 run (Olds run)
O — Egner 27 interception return (pass failed)
Third Quarter
O — Baimbridge 15 run (Collins run)
Fourth Quarter
G — Damewood 23 pass from Standley (Damewood pass from Standley)
