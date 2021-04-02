OAKLAND — It took a half for the Oakland football team to get going, trailing Reedsport 7-6 at halftime.
But the Oakers scored three touchdowns in the third quarter — all by Corbin Picknell — and shut out the Brave in the second half en route to a 36-7 victory on Friday night at Eddy Field.
Oakland ends the truncated 2021 winter/spring season with a 3-1 record.
Picknell, a senior, finished the contest with 237 yards on 18 carries and had scoring runs of 2, 3, 49 and 66 yards. Marcus Carlson caught a 53-yard TD pass from Cole Collins in the fourth period. Easton West contributed 53 yards rushing on six attempts.
Defensively, linebacker Baker Brooksby led Oakland with 12 tackles. Freshman lineman Ty Percell made 11 tackles and Carlson was in on nine stops.
"Our first drive was great (in the first half), then we went flat," Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "Reedsport did a nice job of stopping us in the first half, but I'm proud of the way the kids responded in the third quarter. I thought we had a great spring overall."
The Brave (0-5) scored their first touchdown of the season when Adam Solomon scored on a 4-yard run in the second quarter. Coach Bill Shaw felt sophomore quarterback Gabe Foster, running back Alex Carson and outside linebacker Derek Johnson played well.
"Our kids got better this week," Shaw said. "We're pretty young, but are starting to fill into our football shoes."
Reedsport is scheduled to play at Bandon next Saturday.
Reedsport;0;7;0;0;—;7
Oakland;6;0;24;6;—;36
First Quarter
O — Picknell 2 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
R — Solomon 4 run (Martinez kick)
Third Quarter
O — Picknell 3 run (Picknell run)
O — Picknell 49 run (Picknell run)
O — Picknell 66 run (Brooksby run)
Fourth Quarter
O — Carlson 53 pass from Collins (pass failed)
