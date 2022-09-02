OAKLAND — Cade Olds ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns and Cole Collins passed for two scores as Oakland rolled to a 42-14 nonleague nine-man football victory over visiting Monroe Friday night at Eddy Field.
Olds scored on a 4-yard run in the first quarter which was followed by a 15-yard connection between Collins and sophomore receiver Silas Arscott to lead 16-0 after one quarter.
Jacob Chenowith put the Oakers ahead 22-0 with a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter and finished the night with 108 rushing yards on 13 carries. A second Collins-to-Arscott connection for 25 yards pushed Oakland to a 28-8 lead at halftime.
Olds reached the end zone on a 10-yard run in the third quarter, and Collins ran in the two-point conversion for a 36-8 lead, and Brayden Webb capped Oakland's scoring with a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter.
The Oakers' defense had three players — Olds, Gabe Williamson and James Baimbridge — each finish with 10 tackles on the night. Olds forced two fumbles, and Coen Egner had two fumble recoveries along with eight tackles.
"We don't have a lot of depth, but our top guys played really well," Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "Any time you can beat Monroe, it's a good game."
The Oakers (1-0) hit the road extremely early next Friday, leaving at 6 a.m. for a 3 p.m. kickoff at Weston-McEwen in Athena.
