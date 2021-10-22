MONROE — Senior Baker Brooksby surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark and ran for three scores, helping the No. 7-ranked Oakland Oakers to a 34-0 rout of host Monroe in a Class 2A Special 3 football contest Friday night.
Brooksby scored on runs of 74, 4 and 22 yards for Oakland, finishing with 251 rushing yards on 17 carries.
After a hard-fought first half saw Oakland with a 6-0 halftime lead, the Oakers erupted for 28 unanswered points in the final two quarters.
"They have been a thorn in our side," Oakers coach Ben Lane said of the Dragons, who beat Oakland 48-0 during the 2019 season and 35-22 during the 2021 winter/spring season. "We just shut them down in all aspects."
Cade Olds ran for 94 yards and two TDs for the Oakers (4-3, 4-1 SD3), while Jayden Henry finished with 110 yards on nine rushes.
Defensively, Olds led Oakland with 16 tackles and Kaleb Oliver had 14 stops. Cole Collins and Jacob Chenoweth each forced two fumbles, with Ty Percell, Gabe Williamson and Brooksby recovering fumbles.
Oakland is scheduled to close out its regular season at Eddy Field against Central Linn next Friday night.
Oakland;6;0;16;12;—;34
Monroe;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
O — Brooksby 74 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
O — Olds 3 run (Olds run)
O — Brooksby 4 run (Henry run)
Fourth Quarter
O — Brooksby 22 run (pass failed)
O — Olds 15 run (kick failed)
