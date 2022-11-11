OAKLAND — Every good football team still alive in the OSAA playoffs has a talented quarterback directing the offense.
That’s the case at Oakland High School, where senior Cole Collins is in his third season as the Oakers’ starting signal-caller.
Collins and his teammates are hoping to play their way to a state championship, which would be the third football title in school history. The next hurdle for the top-seeded Oakers (9-1) is No. 9 Umatilla (8-2) in the Class 2A quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon at Sutherlin High School.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
The 17-year-old Collins, the son of Rory and Lisa Collins, could be considered one of the unsung quarterbacks in the 2A ranks.
The 5-foot-7, 155-pounder doesn’t have big statistics but he continues to win and directs a high-powered Oakland offense that averages 48.6 points a game. He’s also the starting safety on a defense that gives up just 13 points per contest, and Collins (a first-team all-league defensive back last year) has made eight interceptions.
If you’re wondering about his academic prowess, Collins — the son of Rory and Lisa Collins — is a 4-point student. He’s a three-sport athlete for the Oakers, competing in basketball during the winter and baseball in the spring.
“He’s a wonderful kid,” said Ben Lane, who coaches Collins in football and baseball. “He has progressed from year to year, and improved greatly. He’s one of those kids you want at quarterback — he’s competitive, smart and doesn’t do stuff that will hurt you.
“He’s one of our captains and an excellent leader, and has become more athletic throughout his progression. He can run and throws a good ball. Minus his size, he’s the prototypical quarterback back there.”
The Oakers have turned into a dominant team in their first season of nine-man football. They’ve won eight straight since dropping a 24-16 decision at then-No. 1-ranked Weston-McEwen/Griswold in Week 2.
“It (nine-man) fits us perfect,” Collins said. “We have finesse guys and run the offense the way we want. We definitely picked up on it and learned the game.”
Oakland is a run-oriented team, averaging 334 yards rushing a game. Collins figured that out quickly when he became the starter as a sophomore during the COVID-shortened season in the winter of 2021.
“I knew we weren’t going to throw the ball. That’s kind of how Oakland’s been (under Lane),” he said. “I knew we were going to pound the ball, and when we throw it’s going to be special.”
Collins has a nice complement of playmakers around him this season.
The Oakers’ top running threats are senior Cade Olds (1,001 yards rushing, 19 touchdowns), sophomore Gabe Williamson (639 yards, nine TDs), and juniors Jake Chenoweth (541 yards, three TDs) and Brayden Webb (458 yards, 10 TDs).
Collins can create a big play when needed, averaging 10.9 yards per rush. He scrambled away from trouble in the backfield and turned it into a 29-yard touchdown in last week’s 56-14 first-round rout of No. 16 Clatskanie at Eddy Field.
Collins has only thrown 53 passes this season, but completed 32 for 739 yards and 13 scores with four interceptions. The top receivers are junior James Baimbridge (11 catches, 334 yards, seven TDs), Williamson (six, 170, three TDs) and sophomore Silas Arscott (six, 152, four TDs).
“We have a group of guys who love to play the game,” Collins said. “We work hard, focus and have fun.”
Collins is considering playing football or baseball in college. He’s leaning toward attending Eastern Oregon University in La Grande next year and planning to major in fire administration.
The Oakers face a big Umatilla team that edged No. 8 Nestucca 24-23 in the first round. The Vikings, who finished second behind Heppner in Special District 4, are in the playoffs for the first time since 2008.
“Their quarterback (senior Kaden Salamanca) is a tremendous athlete, and we’ve got to slow him down and keep him from getting to the edge,” Lane said. “They have some other good athletes (juniors Javier Jaime Jr., Alexander Escamilla and Justus Zamudio), and their leader up front is a big kid (senior Jose Medina) who moves well.”
Salamanca scored on a 1-yard run and ran in the two-point conversion late in the third quarter to give the Vikings the lead for good against Nestucca. He made a 52-yard TD run on the first play of the game.
Umatilla’s losses this season have come to Tri Cities Prep, 20-7, and Heppner, 20-12.
In other Saturday quarterfinals: No. 5 Regis (9-1) at No. 4 Heppner (8-2), No. 6 Gold Beach (9-1) at No. 3 Colton (9-1) and No. 7 Weston-McEwen (7-2) at No. 2 Lowell (10-0).
The Umatilla-Oakland winner meets the Regis-Heppner winner in the semifinals.
