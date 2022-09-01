OAKLAND — For the first time in his 13 years as Oakland High School’s head football coach, Ben Lane will guide his team in the Class 2A nine-man ranks.
For the record, Lane is opposed to nine-man after being involved in 11-man football since he’s coached at the high school level. But he wants the Oakers to make the most of their opportunities this fall.
“With your coaching and offensive philosophies, it all stays the same,” he said. “You take those two linemen off (with nine-man). I think where it changes is you have more open field. On the defensive side of the ball, the changes are really big because you have nine people defending the field instead of 11, so it’s going to spread you out.”
“Offensively we’ve done it at the JV level, so we already know what we’re doing as far as who we’re pulling off the field.”
The Oakers finished 6-4 overall during the 2021 season, finishing second in Special District 3 and losing to Bandon in the first round of the state playoffs.
Oakland, which had a turnout of nearly 30 players, returns seven starters on defense and six on offense. The Oakers lost five players to graduation who received all-league honors, including SD3 Lineman of the Year Jesse Parker and two-way first-team all-league running back/linebacker Baker Brooksby.
Junior Ty Percell, a first-team all-league center, will miss this season after sustaining a serious leg injury during baseball season.
“(Playing nine man) is definitely going to be challenging, but it’s challenging for every other team in 2A,” said senior Tucker Cozart, a second-team all-league offensive lineman. “It’s something we have to adjust to as a team — at least it’s not eight-man. I think we can do it.”
“There’s always a high expectation for us. Oakland football is all about that,” senior quarterback/safety/linebacker Cole Collins added. “We don’t take anything off. (Nine man) is a little different, but we’re just going to do our best with it.”
The Oakers have an experienced quarterback in Collins (5-7, 165), who’s called the signals since his sophomore season. He received honorable mention all-league last year.
“Anytime you return your quarterback and leader of the team, that’s great news for us,” Lane said. “This group gets along well. They’ve meshed well during the summer, and play well together and have fun. They’re enjoyable to be around, work their butts off and that’s all you can ask for.”
“We’re just a team,” replied Collins, when asked about the Oakers’ strengths. “We pick each other up and nobody’s about themselves.”
Lane feels Oakland has three talented running backs in senior Cade Olds (5-10, 190), junior Jacob Chenoweth (5-11, 163) and sophomore Gabe Williamson (6-0, 170). Collins, who will be backed up at QB by sophomore Alex Vanassche (5-9, 150), could see time there.
Sophomore Silas Arscott (5-10, 145) and junior James Baimbridge (5-10, 145) are among the candidates at ends. Providing running room up front will be Cozart (6-3, 215), seniors Wil Parnell (6-0, 275) and Robert Davis (5-11, 170) and junior Dallas Fishbaugher (5-10, 185).
“I think we have a great group,” Cozart said. “A lot of smaller kids, but a lot of hard workers. I like our speed and athleticism. Our backs are amazing and our receivers will be good, too.”
Defensively, the Oakers return Collins, a first-team all-league selection, and Baimbridge, a second-team pick in the secondary. Williamson (line) and Olds (linebacker) each received honorable mention.
“Definitely the defensive backs (with Baimbridge, Collins, Arscott and junior Brayden Webb) and outside linebackers (with Williamson, Olds and Davis) are strengths,” Lane said.
Other teams in SD3 this year include Bandon, Glide, Gold Beach, Illinois Valley, North Douglas/Yoncalla, Reedsport and Rogue River. Oakland opens the season with nonleague games against former league rival Monroe at home and Weston-McEwen on the road.
“We’re getting tested right out of the gate,” Lane said.
The Oakers begin league play on Sept. 16, visiting Illinois Valley.
