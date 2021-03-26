OAKLAND — Vicente Alcantar caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Cole Collins with 2:58 left in the fourth quarter, giving Oakland a 26-20 prep football win over Creswell on Friday night at Eddy Field.
Collins, a sophomore, also connected with Marcus Carlson on a 41-yard scoring pass in the second period. Corbin Picknell, the game's top rusher with 189 yards, had a 10-yard TD run on the Oakers' opening possession in the first quarter.
Baker Brooksby contributed a 1-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter as Oakland regained the lead. Connor Hanson threw a 14-yard TD pass to Jayden Warthen with 7:13 remaining in the fourth for the Bulldogs to tie up the contest at 20-20.
A complete game story will be available in Sunday's News-Review.
Creswell;7;0;7;6;—;20
Oakland;6;6;0;14;—;26
First Quarter
O — Picknell 10 run (pass failed)
C — Hanson 59 run (Atwood kick)
Second Quarter
O — Carlson 41 pass from Collins (run failed)
Third Quarter
C — Gordon 39 pass from Hanson (Atwood kick)
Fourth Quarter
O — Brooksby 1 run (Picknell run)
C — Warthen 14 pass from Hanson (pass failed)
O — Alcantar 29 pass from Collins (run failed)
