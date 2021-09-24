OAKLAND — The Oakland football team notched its first win of the season on Friday, handing No. 6 Jefferson its first loss with a 42-30 victory in a Special District 3 game at Eddy Field.
Jayden Henry carried the ball 15 times for 143 yards and three touchdowns for the Oakers (1-2, 1-0 SD3), who led 26-8 at halftime. Baker Brooksby rushed for a game-high 196 yards on 17 carries, including a 15-yard TD in the second quarter.
Cade Olds contributed 92 yards rushing on nine attempts and Cole Collins added 40 yards on seven rushes. Marcus Carlson caught a 35-yard scoring pass in the first.
Oakland was hampered by penalties, getting flagged 14 times for 115 yards. Freshman end Gabe Williamson shined for the defense, getting seven sacks. Henry made eight tackles and intercepted a pass.
"I'm super proud of the effort," Oakland coach Ben Lane said. "We beat a good team tonight. We jumped on them early, and held on."
Oakland is scheduled to host Toledo next Friday.
Jefferson;0;8;16;6;—;30
Oakland;12;14;8;8;—;42
First Quarter
O — Carlson 35 pass from Collins (kick failed)
O — Henry 15 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
O — Henry 19 run (Olds run)
O — Brooksby 15 run (run failed)
J — Stelly 95 kickoff return (Wusstig run)
Third Quarter
J — TD run (run good)
O — Henry 5 run (Brooksby run)
J — Stelly pass from Aguilar (pass good)
Fourth Quarter
O — Olds 28 run (Henry run)
J — Stelly pass from Aguilar (pass failed)
