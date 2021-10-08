CRESWELL — Baker Brooksby rushed for 188 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Oakland Oakers to a 41-7 blasting of Class 2A No. 4-ranked Creswell Friday night in a Special District 3 game.
"We finally put it all together," Oakland head coach Ben Lane said. "We didn't fumble. We didn't have the costly penalties. The kids were focused all week and it showed up in the game. They should be proud of the way they performed."
Brooksby opened the scoring with a 3-yard run in the first quarter, and Cade Olds pushed the Oakers' lead to 12-0 with a 3-yard run in the second period. After Creswell (5-2 overall, 3-1 SD3) got its first touchdown, Jadyn Henry broke off a 60-yard TD run to help push the Oakers to a 20-7 lead by halftime.
Brooksby added scoring runs of 6 and 24 yards in the third quarter, and Brayden Webb scored from three yards out to cap the scoring in the fourth.
Marcus Carlson and Cole Collins both had interceptions for Oakland, while Jacob Chenoweth and Gabe Williamson each recorded two quarterback sacks. Offensively, Henry finished with 109 rushing yards on nine carries while Olds added 79 on 12 carries.
The win drew the Oakers (2-3, 2-1 SD3) into a tie for third place in the league standings. Oakland will host Oakridge at Eddy Field next Friday.
Oakland;6;14;14;7;—;41
Creswell;0;7;0;0;—;7
First Quarter
O — Brooksby 3 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
O — Olds 3 run (pass failed)
C — Warthen 13 pass from Pellerin (Warthen kick)
O — Henry 60 run (Brooksby run)
Third Quarter
O — Brooksby 6 run (pass failed)
O — Brooksby 24 run (Henry run)
Fourth Quarter
O — Webb 3 run (Carlson kick)
