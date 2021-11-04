A road game to open the Class 2A football playoffs doesn’t faze Oakland coach Ben Lane.
The No. 11-seeded Oakers (6-3), who have won five straight games and six of their last seven following an 0-2 start, take on No. 6 Bandon (7-3) on Friday in a first-round contest. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better spot in the (16-team bracket),” said Lane, in his 12th year as head coach. “It’s not a long trip, it’s a familiar one. I think it’s a great, even matchup between two running teams and our kids are looking forward to the challenge.”
Oakland was ranked No. 6 and Bandon No. 8 in the final OSAA 2A coaches poll.
The two clubs met last week at Oakland’s Eddy Field to end the regular season, with the Oakers winning 18-7. One half was devoted to the varsity players and the other half to the junior varsity kids.
“We know what each other brings to the table,” Lane said. “Bandon is a physical, aggressive team and offensively they’ve got some playmakers. Their strength is the run game and play action pass.”
The Tigers average 30.5 points and allow 15.1 per game. Their losses this season have come to fourth-ranked Lakeview, No. 3 Coquille and Oakland.
Lane said the Oakers expect to see senior Reef Berry calling the signals for Bandon Friday. Berry didn’t play last week.
Senior running back Denver Blackwell and senior receivers Cooper Lang and Hunter Pier are talented players Oakland has to contain, Lane added.
Oakland averages 29.3 points and allows 12.4 a game. The Oakers have lost to Coquille, 3A Sutherlin and Toledo.
“We’ve improved steadily every week,” Lane said. “We made some tweaks on offense, and it really worked out well for us. Defensively, we’ve been pretty solid all year.”
The Oakers’ offense is led by senior Baker Brooksby, who has rushed for 1,306 yards and 10 touchdowns. The other running threats are senior Jayden Henry (738 yards, 11 TDs) and junior Cade Olds (571 yards, five TDs).
Junior Cole Collins is in his second season as Oakland’s quarterback. His favorite target is senior Marcus Carlson, who has three TD catches.
The offensive line was weakened with the loss of 310-pound sophomore guard/center Ty Percell (knee), but Lane likes the team’s depth up front.
“We have kids we can rotate in,” the coach said.
Freshman Gabe Williamson (24 tackles, 14 sacks) is among the defensive standouts for the Oakers. The leaders include Henry (57 tackles), Olds (56 tackles) and Brooksby (55 tackles, four interceptions).
Oakland has won four of the past five meetings with Bandon, posting victories in 2019, 2015 and 2013.
The Oakland-Bandon winner will meet the winner between 14th-seeded Grant Union (3-4) and No. 3 Lakeview (8-1) in the quarterfinals.
