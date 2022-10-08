The No. 4-ranked Oakland football team avenged a loss to Bandon/Pacific in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs last year, pummeling the Tigers 56-6 on Friday night in a Special District 3 nine-man game at Eddy Field.
The Oakers (5-1, 4-0 SD3) remained tied with No. 1 Gold Beach (6-0, 4-0) for first place in the league standings. The Panthers whipped Rogue River 56-6 in R.R. Friday.
Brayden Webb had touchdown runs of 5, 43 and 10 yards as Oakland took a 30-0 lead after one quarter. Cade Olds rushed for 61 yards and two TDs, while Gabe Williamson caught a touchdown pass and ran 33 yards for a score in the contest. Cole Collins only passed three times, but completed two for 78 yards and two TDs.
Bandon/Pacific (2-3, 2-2) averted a shutout in the fourth quarter when Conner Devine ran for a 37-yard score against the Oakland reserves.
Bandon;0;0;0;6;—;6
Oakland;30;12;14;0;—;56
First Quarter
O — Olds 35 run (run failed)
O — Williamson 21 pass from Collins (run failed)
O — Webb 5 run (run failed)
O — Webb 43 run (run failed)
O — Webb 10 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
O — Olds 3 run (pass failed)
O — Baimbridge 58 pass from Collins (run failed)
Third Quarter
O — Williamson 33 run (Chenoweth run)
O — Arscott 49 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
B/P — Devine 37 run (pass failed)
